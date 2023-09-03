"Embarrassing f**k up on my part" - CDawgVA plans on withdrawing from MrBeast-affiliated Creator League over NFT and blockchain concerns

Twitch streamer Connor "CDawgVA" took to X (formerly Twitter) on September 3, 2023, to announce his plans of withdrawing from the Jimmy "MrBeast"-affiliated esports program - Creator League. For context, MrBeast introduced a new tournament in his video titled Lamborghini Vs Shredder. In it, prominent personalities like himself, Darren "IShowSpeed," members of the One True King (OTK) network, and Nicholas "Sapnap," among others, would compete.

Additionally, fans can purchase a $20 digital pass to join one of the popular content creators' teams and compete for a portion of the $200,000 prize pool.

However, the event drew criticism after it was revealed to be supported by NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and blockchain technology. X user @Dexertonox provided details about the situation, writing:

"The 'Creator League' NFT event was promoted on the newest MrBeast video, promising fans of creators they can pay to compete in a tournament to win '$300,000 in prizes.' IShowSpeed, Sapnap, OTK, Clix, OpTic Gaming, Vinnie Hacker, and Bella Poarch all have 'teams' in the event."

Earlier today, CDawgVA claimed that he joined the Creator League because he did not "fully understand" the technology behind it. However, when he found that blockchain technology was a component of it, Connor planned to withdraw from it.

He wrote:

"So I'll just be real with you guys, I accepted to join the Creator League not fully understanding the tech behind it. Needless to say, with the current information available I'm planning on withdrawing. I was not told or made aware at any point that there was Blockchain technology and was only made aware of that information when the event went live."

He added:

"I was given assurances that it had nothing to do with NFT's. Given my vocal hatred of such tech, I would never agree to join had I known that."

CDawgVA apologized to his community for accepting the offer, calling it an "embarrassing f**k up" on his part:

"It's an embarrassing f**k up on my part to agree to promote this to my audience. I'm sorry. Will talk about it more when I can."

Expand Tweet

"Thank you for standing up for your beliefs" - Fans react to CDawgVA's announcement of withdrawing from Creator League

CDawgVA announcing his withdrawal from Creator League (Image via Twitter)

CDawgVA's announcement attracted over 225 comments in less than an hour. X user @zatakster weighed in on the streamer's take on blockchain technology, writing:

A netizen commenting on the streamer's announcement 1/3 (Image via Twitter)

Meanwhile, another community member commended the Irish personality for "standing up" to his beliefs:

"It's okay Connor. Also thank you for standing up for your beliefs and getting out when you noticed."

Netizens commenting on the streamer's announcement 2/3 (Image via Twitter)

Here are some more pertinent fan reactions:

Netizens commenting on the streamer's announcement 3/3 (Image via Twitter)

CDawgVA is a renowned Twitch personality, best known for hosting Just Chatting content and playing various games. He joined the Amazon-owned platform in 2013 and currently has over 1.1 million followers on his channel.