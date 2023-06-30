Twitch streamer CDawgVA in tears after raising over $329,000 for IDF on his Charity Auction livestream

On June 30, 2023, popular Twitch streamer Connor "CDawgVA" held his Charity Auction livestream to raise funds for the Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF) and Make-A-Wish. Several prominent internet personalities, including Rachell "Valkyrae," Hasan "HasanAbi," and Ludwig Ahgren, attended the in-person event. It was a huge success, with CDawgVA raising over $329,000 for the IDF and $14,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

As the livestream ended, the Welsh content creator became emotional and burst into tears, thanking the streaming community for their support.

"So happy to be surrounded by great people" - CDawgVA's emotional address after raising $329,000 during the Charity Auction livestream

Connor @CDawgVA That's a wrap on our event! We raised over $329k for @IDFCommunity and $14k for @MakeAWish ! Thanks so much to everyone who participated and again, a huge thank you to our #partners : @cashapp, @elgato , and @apariart for helping make it all possible!

CDawgVA took the opportunity to express gratitude to those who helped him raise funds during the Charity Auction livestream. He claimed that he had not prepared for the speech and became emotional. He said:

"I guess, this is the part where I didn't plan it out. I should've had a script. But, I genuinely want to say, thank you. I really, really appreciate people coming here. F**k! Why am I tearing up now?! Oh! I'm just going to cry. Oh, f**k! Thank you to everyone who's come to support this."

As he started crying, the professional voice actor struggled to find the right words to express his emotions. He thanked the donors again, saying:

"Very happy to raise this amount. Just so happy to be surrounded by great people. So, thank you so much! It's been an amazing event! I'm sorry. F**k! I guess... just thank you. Thank you to everyone to help us support. Everything that I do. It means a lot! I won't ramble on for too long. But, thanks, guys! Thank you so much. I really appreciate it."

Timestamp: 05:12:40

Fans share heartfelt messages for the streamer's charitable endeavor

CDawgVA's charitable endeavor was amongst the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with more than 70 fans sharing their thoughts. Redditor u/DiaGuy_ commended the broadcast's production value:

Another Reddit user, u/Mokle7, referred to Connor as an "absolute legend":

One community member stated that they, too, got emotional during the concluding moments of the livestream:

Here are some more pertinent responses:

Hailing from Denbigh, Wales, CDawgVA is a renowned Just Chatting content creator who rose to prominence in 2021. At the time of writing, he has 1,065,252 followers. Connor is also an avid gamer, having played Apex Legends, Jump King, Teamfight Tactics, and Elden Ring on his channel.

