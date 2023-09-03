"He couldn't even watch a 30s clip" - Pokimane responds to YouTuber Bowblax accusing her of sharing "s*xualizing" content

On September 2, 2023, YouTuber Josh "Bowblax" took to X (formerly Twitter) and accused Imane "Pokimane" of sharing "s*xualizing" content. He cited a YouTube Shorts titled, How to Eat a Banana as a Female Streamer, which was posted on the streamer's official channel, PokimaneToo. Bowblax called out the Moroccan-Canadian personality, writing:

"Poki complains about i*cel teenagers s*xualizing her and then uploads this s**t to her YouTube channel."

Imane responded to the criticisms earlier today (September 3, 2023). slamming him for not watching the 30-second clip to get the gist of the content. She remarked:

"So happy to see dumb takes like this getting cooked in the quote RTs (quote retweets). Ironically, the clip is about how I turn off the camera every time I take a bite. He couldn’t even watch a 30s clip, which ends up being a joke, before angrily tweeting, lol."

"I think this L could've been easily avoided" - Fans react to Pokimane's response to Bowblax claiming that she was "s*xualizing" content

A few hours after accusing Pokimane of sharing "s*xualizing" content, Bowblax posted another tweet, claiming that he made a mistake. The YouTuber explained what he initially thought the video was about, stating:

"Okay, I f**ked up here. I saw this on my shorts feed and thought it was one of those weird "Pokimane is hot" type videos from a clip channel because of the title, then was surprised when it was from Poki herself so I tweeted about it without watching the full short."

Bowblax added that he would not delete the tweet because he did not want to "hide from criticism" or "cover-up" his mistakes. He went on to say that he "didn't hate" Pokimane:

The Twitch star's response to Bowblax's critiques has received a lot of attention on the platform. X user @highIightheaven commented on the YouTuber admitting his mistake and not deleting the tweet, writing:

One fan speculated that Bowblax was "farming" Impressions:

Meanwhile, another community member believed that the interaction could have been "easily avoided." They added:

"Yeah, I think this L could've been easily avoided. Hopefully, he'll get some sort of character development from this."

Pokimane is one of Twitch's most influential personalities, boasting over nine million followers on her channel.