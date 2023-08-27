Pokimane's 5 most viral livestreaming moments of 2023 so far

Imane "Pokimane" is considered by many to be one of the most influential Twitch personalities. She began livestreaming in 2016 and has gone on to become the first female streamer to have over nine million followers on her channel. In addition, the 27-year-old is also a successful business owner, having co-founded the talent agency RTS in 2021.

Even though Pokimane has significantly reduced her streaming hours, numerous moments from her broadcasts have gone viral on social media platforms such as Reddit and Twitter. This list will feature the top five most-watched clips from 2023 that have gotten hundreds of thousands of views.

Exploring Pokimane's top five most-watched clips of 2023 so far

5) Mexican footballer Javier "Chicharito" Hernández gifts 50 Twitch Prime subscriptions live on stream

On January 9, 2023, as the OfflineTV co-founder was playing Valorant, her attention was drawn to a viewer who gifted her 50 Twitch Prime subscriptions. She recognized the person right away, revealing that it was Mexican football player Javier "Chicharito" Hernández.

Expressing her delight at the situation, Pokimane exclaimed:

"You're the one that gifted subs?! No, no, no, guys! You're not going to believe who that is." This is Javier! One of the most famous soccer/football, whatever you want to call it, players in the world! You guys know who that is, right? Yeah, this is (Chicharito), the name he goes by."

She was also enthralled to see a renowned sporting personality streaming on Twitch, saying:

"I think it's amazing that he streams on the side. Like, who is someone so... famous and well-known is on Twitch, playing games just for fun. Go check him out! CH14, like Channel 14. Insane! Yeah, he plays for LA Galaxy right now. Wow! Crazy!"

4) Pokimane hilariously gets baited into looking at xQc's TikTok profile while she is looking for a male fitness influencer

Imane hosted a Just Chatting livestream in May and was searching for a certain fitness influencer on TikTok. A clip in which she provided a rather amusing description of an individual has received more than 155,000 views.

She said:

"No, it's not this Bret person. It's not someone who teaches other people. It's just a dude who has the craziest b**ty recoil in the world and he does workout videos and stuff sometimes."

Fans then baited her by linking Felix "xQc's" TikTok profile. The Moroccan-Canadian personality was astounded by her community's antics and responded:

"I need you guys to stop suggesting people that you don't actually think it is. Oh, my god! Someone said (xQc's real name - Felix Lengyel) and I looked it up, too! Like... is this really xQc's last name? I had no idea! I genuinely had no idea!"

3) Pokimane reveals a livestreaming industry higher-up misused her name and manipulated women

On March 2, 2023, Pokimane disclosed that a higher-up in the livestreaming industry misused her name and manipulated women. She claimed that several of her female community members contacted her manager and sent "countless screenshots and videos" about the aforementioned person.

Pokimane elaborated:

"A few months ago. A few girls in my community came forward to me with some concerns and asked to speak to my manager. They proceeded to send my manager countless screenshots and videos of their conversation with him, proving the lying and manipulation that was going on."

The Twitch star also detailed how this unnamed industry veteran would gain sympathy by sharing Photoshopped Discord conversations:

"He would then tell the girls that he is suicidal and deals with mental health issues, which, of course, would garner him a lot of sympathy. And again, these girls are so sweet. So, of course, they would hear him out."

She continued:

"And once he felt that he gained their trust enough, he would start sharing these Photoshopped Discord conversations with me. Like, he would share it with them, of me and him, as well as making up wild stories about me."

2) Pokimane collaborates with Mizkif, and the latter throws shade at BruceDropEmOff's comments

The second most-watched Twitch clip featured Pokimane's collaboration with the One True King (OTK) co-founder Matthew "Mizkif." At one point during their conversation, the content creators discussed having children, during which Mizkif slyly threw shade at Bruce "BruceDropEmOff's" comments.

For context, BruceDropEmOff made headlines on July 3, 2023, when he debated Steven "Destiny." The Georgia native claimed to have made his first million dollars when he was 20 years old and added:

"Like, bro! You have it so good and it's not even how good you have it. Stop acting like Black folks have it easy. Bro... that's what you're acting like because you're coming at me saying, 'Oh, you're a millionaire,' like n****s just have millions. I didn't make my first million until I turned 20. And, that's a blessing."

When Pokimane stated that people like her and Mizkif were in the "most privileged position" to have children, the latter responded:

"I only made my first million when I was 20. What do you mean? I'm not privileged."

Imane was taken aback after hearing Mizkif's sarcastic remarks and remarked:

"You made your first million at 20? Are you a f**king podcast bro? Like, what's wrong with you?"

1) Pokimane fires shots at Kick and claims she would never join the platform even if they offered her $10,000,000

Pokimane was involved in a major feud with Kick earlier this year. It all started on June 21, 2023, when fans inquired whether she would switch platforms if Kick offered her a $10,000,000 contract.

Pokimane flatly refused, claiming that jumping ship to the Stake-backed platform would jeopardize her "morals and ethics":

"Nope! No. It's not because I got, like, $10 million. It's just because... I'm as good as I am. Why would I compromise my morals and ethics for more money when I have money?"

She went on to say that accepting multi-million dollar livestreaming contracts is "cringe and embarrassing":

"Something about that is so cringe to me personally! Like, I understand, you know? If you need to make money... right? For me to do cringe s**t... when I have - I can't! Like, ew! How do I... can someone put this into words better than I can? It's almost embarrassing!"

Pokimane's flat-out refusal to join Kick has received over 342,000 views at the time of writing, making it her most-watched clip of the year so far.