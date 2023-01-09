Pokimane left stunned after Mexican footballer Javier Hernández gifts her Twitch Prime subscriptions

On January 8, Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" took to her channel to play Valorant. While playing Riot Games' fast-paced competitive shooter, a viewer named "CH14" gifted her 50 Twitch Prime subscriptions.

The aforementioned user posted a message in the Twitch chat while the streamer was interacting with her audience. Pokimane recognized the former, revealing that it was popular Mexican footballer Javier "Chicharito" Hernández.

The Moroccan-Canadian personality was rendered speechless by this and took the opportunity to introduce her fanbase to the footballer.

"You're the one that gifted subs?" - Pokimane reacts after realizing that Javier Hernández gifted her 50 Twitch Prime subs

As Pokimane was interacting with her fans while waiting in the pre-game lobby of a Valorant match, her attention was drawn to a viewer who shared a message from a Twitch user named CH14. It read:

"CH14: Tell Poki we met at Roy's place a few days ago! We have the same trainer!"

The OffliineTV co-founder was taken aback and quickly realized who CH14 was. She exclaimed:

"You're the one that gifted subs?! No, no, no, guys! You're not going to believe who that is."

She went on CH14's Twitch channel and revealed that he was a well-known football player, Javier Hernández:

"This is Javier! One of the most famous soccer/football, whatever you want to call it, players in the world! You guys know who that is, right? Yeah, this is (Chicharito), the name he goes by."

Timestamp: 03:25:10

Imane revealed that she had the same trainer as Hernández, saying:

"Yeah! We have the same trainer! He's in my chat, gifting subs. That's crazy! Go check him out!"

Pokimane was amazed to see such a prominent figure livestreaming on the Amazon-owned platform and stated:

"I think it's amazing that he streams on the side. Like, who is someone so... famous and well-known is on Twitch, playing games just for fun! Go check him out! CH14, like Channel 14. Insane! Yeah, he plays for LA Galaxy right now. Wow! Crazy!"

The conversation concluded with the 26-year-old content creator adding:

"I hear him speak; is this Spanish or Portuguese? Either way, I like that I can; I can understand some words. One here and there. It feels like good practice. So cool!"

Fans react to the famous footballer gifting subs to the streamer

A reaction thread featuring Javier Hernández gifting subs to Pokimane gained plenty of traction on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Some of the most relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Hernández has been livestreaming on Twitch since August 2019, with his channel amassing over 807k followers.

He has played a variety of games, including Call of Duty: Warzone, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, FIFA 23, and Football Manager 2023.

