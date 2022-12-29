IShowSpeed goes berserk and cries after getting Ronaldo in FIFA 23

On December 29, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" dedicated a livestream to playing FIFA 23. During the broadcast, the content creator also completed the Squad Building Challenge (SBC) by submitting his 88-rated squad.

Darren then asked his audience what percentage chance he had of receiving Cristiano Ronaldo as a reward. Shortly after reading a few comments, the Ohio native didn't hesitate to complete the challenge and obtain his rewards.

Initially, the streamer claimed that the game "lied" to him, asserting that he didn't receive Ronaldo. However, once the character screen displaying the highly-rated player loaded up, IShowSpeed was overjoyed.

The 17-year-old personality got emotional while celebrating and ended up crying on his livestream.

"Let's go, bro!" - IShowSpeed celebrates after getting Rolando in FIFA 23

On December 29, Darren sought to obtain Ronaldo in FIFA 23 through the Ultimate Team SBC. He then asked his community and viewers what his chances of receiving Ronaldo were:

"Oh, y'all ready y'all? This is it, y'all. We have like a, chat, so like, I probably; what is the percentage chance of me getting Ronaldo? What is the; yo chat, what is the percent chance of me getting Ronaldo? So if I press 'Submit Squad' I get Ronaldo?"

A notification screen emerged, congratulating the former Twitch streamer for earning a Mega Pack. After seeing the pop-up initially, he began to panic:

"Where is he at?! They lied? Where's he at? Oh here, oh my god. I got him? Oh, wait, wait. Wait, is this it?! Is this him? It's not Ronaldo! Is this him? Wait, that's not Ronaldo!"

At that moment, the player animation started playing, leaving IShowSpeed completely stunned. He celebrated receiving his icon by loudly exclaiming and saying:

'Oh, f**k you! Yes! SUI! Ronaldo! Let's go!"

Moments later, Darren became emotional and started crying on his stream while saluting Ronaldo's in-game model:

"Let's go, bro! We did it! CR7! Let's go! Come on!"

Fans react to the streamer's celebration

The YouTube comments section featured hundreds of fan reactions, with several community members sharing wholesome messages for the streamer. While one viewer claimed that IShowSpeed was one of the best streamers of 2022, another stated that he was the "definition of laughter:"

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer getting Ronaldo in FIFA 23 (Images via Live Speedy/YouTube)

IShowSpeed is one of the fastest-growing content creators of 2022. He began his online career in 2019, and his primary YouTube channel crossed the 14 million subscriber mark in just three years.

In addition to playing FIFA, Darren also plays other popular games including the NBA 2K series, Valorant, and Fortnite.

