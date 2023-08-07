"Firing squad, now!" - BruceDropEmOff comments on the Island Boys' recent viral antics

Controversial streamer Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" recently made headlines after sharing his thoughts on the viral internet duo - The Island Boys. While browsing posts on his official subreddit, Bruce claimed that the latter knew "what" they are. The former Twitch streamer then remarked on the TikTok duo's sexuality and stated:

"The Island Boys know what they are, chat. And, I don't know what the f**k is going on in the world. Why n****s is even entertaining? G*y a*s n****s. Like, them n****s are f**king g*y! Like, and there's nothing wrong being, like... y'all know, bruh. Y'all know where I come from (and) where I stand, bro. But, come on, bro!"

The 22-year-old did not hold back and exclaimed:

"Them n****s are f**king... they need to f**king... firing squad, now! Now! Now! Water, stay hydrated."

"OTK dodged a bullet losing this dude" - Streaming community reacts to BruceDropEmOff's controversial statements regarding the Island Boys

Drama Alert's tweet featuring the Kick streamer's contentious take on the Island Boys elicited over a dozen reactions. Twitter user @nolimitelorm believed the TikTokers' recent viral shenanigans were "weird":

Another community member inquired if people "still watch" Bruce's content:

Meanwhile, Twitter user @TremoloTim commented that the Austin, Texas-based streamer organization, One True King, or OTK, "dodged a bullet" following their split:

TremoloTim @TremoloTim @DramaAlert OTK dodged a bullet losing this dude.

Here are a couple of more pertinent fan reactions:

A brief overview of BruceDropEmOff's streaming career

Hailing from Riverdale, Georgia, BruceDropEmOff is among the most prominent figures in the streaming industry, joining Twitch in April 2015. His popularity skyrocketed in 2022 after he was announced as a new member of OTK.

However, he was embroiled in a major feud with the organization's co-founder Matthew "Mizkif," resulting in him making some rather contentious statements on his livestream. Bruce eventually announced his resignation from OTK via Twitter on January 25, 2023:

"I have officially resigned from OTK, thank you for everything."

BruceDropEmOff has shifted to livestreaming on the Stake-backed platform Kick after being banned for the fourth time on Twitch. At the time of writing, the content creator's Kick channel boasted 278,275 followers.

In addition to being a Just Chatting personality, BruceDropEmOff is also an avid gamer. He often collaborates with well-known content creators and has played Grand Theft Auto 5, the NBA 2K series, Fortnite, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Fall Guys.