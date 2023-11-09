OTK Valorant Invitational: Date, time, livestream link, participants, and more explored

Prominent streamer organization One True King, better known as "OTK," announced a partnership with Riot Games to host a professional tournament called the "OTK Valorant Invitational." The event is hosted by the organization's co-owner and popular Twitch streamer Emiru "Emiru." In a social media post shared on X (formerly Twitter), One True King wrote:

"OTK Valorant Invitational. A totally, very-serious sweaty content creator tournament hosted by Emiru (bronze btw), in partnership with Riot Games!"

Everything to know about OTK Valorant Invitational

Date, time, where to watch, and livestream link

According to the Texas-based streamer organization, the Valorant Invitational will take place on November 13, 2023, at 2 pm CST, 3 pm ET, 9 pm BST, and 1:30 am IST.

Fans can catch the live coverage of the tournament on Emiru's official Twitch channel:

Participants

At the time of writing, One True King had announced the hosts and team captains for its Valorant Invitational. Along with Emiru, fellow content creators Daphne "39daph" and Kyedae will host the competitive event.

Twitch streamers 39daph, Emiru, and Kyedae will be hosting the Valorant Invitational (Image via X)

Here's the list of the eight prominent content creators who will serve as team captains for the Valorant tournament:

Zack "Asmongold"

Thomas "Sykkuno"

Eric "Erobb221"

Nick "Nmplol"

EsfandTV

Tectone

Matthew "Mizkif"

Emily "ExtraEmily"

Prominent internet personalities like Asmongold, Sykkuno, Erobb221, and five others will be the captains (Image via X)

"These team captains look like they don't know what Valorant is" - Fans react to the streamer group's announcement

The streamer group's announcement has elicited reactions from numerous community members on X. Twitch streamer Hannah "Bnans" expressed interest in competing in the tournament:

Twitch streamer Bnans stated she would "crush" the competition (Image via X)

Valorant's official handle responded to the announcement, writing:

Valorant's response to the streamer group's announcement (Image via X)

OTK co-founder Asmongold reacted to being named one of the team captains by remarking:

Asmongold's response to him being one of the team captains (Image via X)

Twitch streamer and YouTuber BryceUp commented on the team captains, saying:

"These team captains look like they don’t know what Valorant is."

X user @BryceUp's comment (Image via X)

Some of the more pertinent responses were along these lines:

Some of the more notable reactions (Image via X)

One True King is among the most renowned organizations in the livestreaming industry, founded in 2020 by Asmongold, Mizkif, EsfandTV, Tips Out, and Rich Campbell. On December 8, 2023, the collective will host its own games award ceremony called the "OTK Game Awards."