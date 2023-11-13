"All the Emilys are dead because of you" - Pokimane calls out Mizkif while playing WoW Classic Hardcore

On November 12, 2023, Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" collaborated with Matthew "Mizkif" to play World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore. While leveling up at the Human starting zone, Northshire Valley, the content creators engaged in a lighthearted back-and-forth when Mizkif said that Pokimane had "worse ADHD" (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder) than him.

The Moroccan-Canadian personality responded by sarcastically apologizing to Mizkif, referring to him as the "Just Chatting streamer of WoW." She also brought up a recent viral incident, during which the One True King (OTK) co-founder's antics resulted in Emily "Emiru's" death in the MMORPG.

Pokimane said:

"If you don't want that reputation, why did you get Emi (Emiru) killed? And you got ExtraEmily killed. All the Emilys are dead because of you."

"I'm not bad at the game, dumb a*s!" - Mizkif responds as Pokimane fires shots during the World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore livestream

At the two-hour mark of her recent livestream, Pokimane completed the quest, "Wolves Across the Border," at the Alliance starting zone. While examining the quest reward, the OffineTV co-founder became perplexed, wondering which of the two available armor options she should choose.

At the same time, Mizkif was describing how WoW Classic Hardcore differed from the standard version and made the following remark:

"Hardcore WoW is a very difficult game and is not easy. Okay? There is, like... if you even slip up for a second, you die! All of everything you worked for... you have worse ADHD than I do. You're just asking a question and you're already on the 17th other question."

Imane then sarcastically apologized for her enthusiasm for the game, calling Mizkif the "Just Chatting streamer of WoW":

"Sorry, I'm playing this game, unlike you! I know that's not what you really do on-stream, though. So, it's fine. You're the Just Chatting streamer of WoW (the streamer bursts out laughing)."

Timestamp: 02:32:25

Mizkif responded by saying he didn't want the same "reputation" as fellow OTK co-founder Zack "Asmongold":

"I am a WoW streamer! I only play WoW nowadays! How dare you? God d*mn it! No, I don't want that reputation. That's Asmongold, give me a f**king break!"

After Pokimane fired shots by bringing up how Emily "ExtraEmily" and Emiru died in WoW because of his shenanigans, Mizkif said:

"I didn't get Emi killed! ExtraEmily? I wouldn't even give a f**k! RIP bozo if ExtraEmily got killed. I don't give a f**k. The only one that'd be mad about that is Tips. I killed myself and died yesterday. (Pokimane asks if Mizkif is 'that bad' at playing WoW) I'm not bad at the game, dumb a*s! It's just-you slip up once in a while."

Fans react to the streamers' clip

The streamers' banter has elicited significant traction in the YouTube comments section. Here's a snapshot of some fan reactions:

Fans react to the streamers' clip (Image via iLoooveClips/YouTube)

During the same livestream, Pokimane was welcomed by hundreds of fans in World of Warcraft. Initially, the 27-year-old believed the crowds of people in the game were NPCs (Non-Player Characters). However, when she realized it was players who had logged in to meet her, she exclaimed joyfully, calling the gesture "cute."