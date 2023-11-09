"Do you feel how f**king demoralizing it is?!": Sodapoppin brutally rages at Mizkif following Emiru's death in WoW Classic Hardcore

In the OTK members' latest livestream, Chance “Sodapoppin” raged at Matthew “Mizkif” for letting Emiru die during their adventures together in WoW Classic Hardcore. While working on a quest in a dangerous area, he took on another party member, someone the group didn’t know. Unfortunately, going on this quest and traveling to this area was a risky idea. While being swarmed by pirates on a boat, Matthew couldn’t stop the inevitable.

Emiru would perish, and it would wind up being Mizkif’s fault. Sodapoppin couldn’t let that stand and, for several moments, yelled at the OTK member for his carelessness and asked if he could handle the burden of Emiru’s in-game passing.

“Do you feel how f**king demoralizing it is? Do you regret what the f**k happened because you can’t rewind time.”

Sodapoppin rages hard at Mizkif for letting Emiru die in WoW Classic Hardcore

One thing has been constant in Mizkif’s WoW Classic Hardcore streams: He’s had Emiru with him every step of the way to provide heals that kept the Warrior alive. Unfortunately, the OTK streamer went into Wild Shore with a stranger in World of Warcraft. Heading into an area filled with enemies that swiftly respawn, he wound up being overwhelmed by the human pirates.

This included a spellcaster that stayed back at full range and was pelting Emiru with Pyroblast and Fireball. Since Matthew didn’t have aggro on that particular enemy, there wasn’t anything he could do to stop it. By the time he realized it, Emiru’s character was dead, which ultimately created this moment of Sodapoppin raging.

After Mizkif said the content was really easy, Chance let him have it, exploding in a fury on his fellow OnlyFangs guild member:

“Not clear! You don’t know who it is! You don’t know this mage! Do you understand the difference between a stupid f**k and a good player? It’s massive! And you don’t know who the f**k this person is!”

While Sodapoppin yelled, Mizkif’s face looked like a mixture of pure joy and disappointment. He likely smiled because of how Chance was yelling and understanding that this would be excellent content.

“And then you go in here and do this stupid pull in this dumb, extremely risky quest, dependant on some random f**k. The guy’s name is ‘Gameisbutt’. And what do you think is gonna happen? Everyone’s warning you about this quest and you still do it!”

Mizkif would quietly type a “sorry bro.” to the mage, who was a level 47 Gnome Mage, while Sodapoppin continued to yell and shout through the rest of the now-viral clip:

“I tell you to calm down, you’re going crazy! Like, I’m being spammed, ‘duh Miz is almost dying!!’, and I’m like, ‘Okay hoppers’. I go to check and you really are almost dying! And guess what? She’s actually dead. Do you feel how f**king demoralizing it is? Do you regret what the f**k happened because you can’t rewind time!”

Throughout the entire clip, Matthew just kept smiling, clearly understanding how big this moment was going to be on his channel and perhaps on Reddit. It would do exactly that, gaining 45K+ views in just a few hours.

Reddit reacts to Mizkif letting Emiru die in WoW Classic Hardcore and Sodapoppin's rage

Blame it on Miz, he got Emiru killed in-game (Image via Reddit)

Many were impressed with Sodapoppin’s delivery of the rant he hit Matthew with during this Twitch clip. Others had no idea what was going on, but if they were sure of anything, it was all Matthew’s fault.

If the streamers handle it the right way, they can create a ton of content around this moment. (Image via Reddit)

This moment was huge for a variety of reasons. It gives Mizkif plenty of content, as well as Emiru. It let Soda shine and dress the streamer down, which was comedy gold to many who watched it all happen live.

A few viewers didn’t have any context, though. This would be remedied by people in the comments, pointing out that WoW Classic Hardcore is a permadeath mode, where if you die, you lose that character permanently.

It was truly a hilarious moment for all three streamers, even if Emiru unfortunately lost her character. At the time of writing, Mizkif was being paraded through Stormwind, the Human Alliance capital, being "shamed" for letting Emiru die in-game.