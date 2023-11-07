"F**king face it, holy s**t!" - Sodapoppin loses it while teaching ExtraEmily how to play WoW Classic Hardcore

Chance “Sodapoppin” and Emily "ExtraEmily" teamed up in a recent stream so that the long-time World of Warcraft veteran could teach her WoW Classic Hardcore. However, bringing someone into WoW for their first time in the Classic Hardcore setting may not have been the right call. It was clear she had no idea what she was doing, and it sent Chance into an absolute rage during the clip shared on LiveStreamFails.

She didn’t seem to understand but ultimately got a bit of a hang on how to play the game. Sadly, ExtraEmily would lose her first character fairly swiftly, despite Sodapoppin and Tectone attempting to give her advice on what to do.

“F**king face it, holy s**t!”

Sodapoppin attempted to teach ExtraEmily to play WoW Classic Hardcore, to disastrous results

(Clip begins at 2:32:41)

Sodapoppin convinced another member of OTK to jump into WoW Classic Hardcore, and this time it was ExtraEmily. However, she had never played Warcraft before, so she basically dove in blindfolded. Deciding to play a Night Elf Hunter, Emily jumped into the game, surrounded by stream snipers and fans of her channel.

In the clip in question, about 10 minutes into the game, Sodapoppin was attempting to teach Emily how to fight enemies. Screaming in confusion, she ran away from the Young Thistle Boar. She began fighting, unsure of how to deal with it. Chance tried to get her to turn around and just auto-attack the enemy, which would easily deal with it:

“Just melee it, you’re doing great. Stop running from it.”

However, Emily just kept running away, jumping, and trying to get away from the level 2 boar. He continued to try and coax her, but it was clear he was frustrated by how things were turning out:

“There’s no need to run away. You’ve almost killed it. Its healthbar is in the top left.”

Emily asked how she was supposed to kill the boar, asking if she should “click it”, but Sodapoppin’s voice got louder and louder as the frustration built up. It led to him shouting in frustration:

“Turn around and face it. Turn around and face it. F**king face it, holy s**t.”

Thankfully, she defeated her quarry, and the veteran WoW streamer congratulated her for killing a level 2 boar. He then continued to coach her on playing a Hunter in WoW Classic Hardcore.

Unfortunately, around the 7-hour mark of the stream, ExtraEmily didn’t heed Sodapoppin or Tectone’s advice and went into one of the most dangerous caves in the game. The Night Elf starting zone has a massive, winding cave with tons of enemies that respawn rather quickly.

The streamer became quickly overwhelmed, and when she tried to flee, she got lost, and more and more enemies began attacking. It was a dangerous place to be, whether in retail or in WoW Classic Hardcore. The advice of “caves make graves” wasn’t heeded, and unfortunately, her character met her end. Her first character’s adventure ended at level 8.

Reddit reacts to ExtraEmily and Sodapoppin’s WoW Classic Hardcore adventure

It didn’t seem like the streamer was having very much fun playing, at least, according to Reddit. Several comments said they could tell she was forcing herself to sound energetic as she grinded through the first few levels of WoW Classic Hardcore alongside Sodapoppin.

World of Warcraft has seen a real resurgence in popularity thanks in part to WoW Classic Hardcore. Many are glad to see it back, but some Redditors think ExtraEmily will ruin the good times. Others talked about how they love seeing Sodapoppin make people play WoW.

There were also conflicted feelings on Reddit. Some commenters hoped she played just long enough to party wipe - hopefully with OTK members in it - and others were torn by how funny and unfortunate it was to wander into that place to die.

To ExtraEmily’s credit, she’d keep trying. Chance did his best to teach her the fundamentals, now it’s up to her to apply it in the game. WoW Classic Hardcore is the most challenging way to play right now, so her fans will have to see if she sticks to it.