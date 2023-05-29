"Don't think Mitch levels his characters": Sodapoppin reacts to Mitch Jones caught cheating in World of Warcraft Hardcore

Popular variety streamer Chance "Sodapoppin" weighed in on the recent Mitch Jones World of Warcraft Hardcore controversy on his latest stream and touched upon the cheating allegations hounding the latter. Chance himself plays a lot of MMOs on stream and was playing Classic World of Warcraft when the controversy surrounding Mitch was brought up.

Sodapoppin told his viewers that he did not believe Mitch Jones levels his own characters. This is in addition to the various accusations of cheating that are floating around the internet. Sodapoppin claimed that while most people have not taken the situation seriously, he strongly believes that Mitch does not level his own characters in Hardcore WoW, saying:

"A lot of people were joking around how, like, Mitch is having... I still don't think Mitch levels his own characters to 20, or is it to 30? And everyone jokes about it. I really don't think he does. And no one's really up in arms 'cause they don't have the clip, you know?"

Mitch Jones Hardcore World of Warcraft cheating scandal explained

The clip has received a lot of attention on the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail as a multitude of people came forward with other tidbits about the scandal. With the story garnering traction on social media, other streamers (such as Asmongold) reacted to the news.

While streaming on his alternate account Zackrawrr yesterday, Asmongold read out a viral Reddit post on r/classicwow, which alleged that Mitch Jones was apparently leveling up off-stream and having certain items (like bags) that he could not possibly have without breaking the rules of hardcore World of Warcraft. When viewers trolled him for it, the streamer apparently logged off the stream.

After being called out, he seems to have admitted to trading bags with one of his mods in a later stream. Here is Asmongold reading out the relevant bit from the Reddit post.

"He is now on stream admitting one of his mods traded him the bags. It's hilarious. He lied, got caught, and then came back to admit it, like, bruh."

The OTK co-founder also reacted to the clip where Mitch Jones admitted to trading the bags. Here are Jones' exact words:

"One of my mods traded me the bags, and I was like that sounds nice. 'Cause I f*cking hate low bag space so much... It's against the rules of the Hardcore add-on. I don't think it would be against the rules of official hardcore. It's just bags."

Many in the community seem to believe that Mitch Jones is, in fact, downplaying the extent to which he has tampered with his hardcore character. Asmongold's reaction to him explaining how he traded bags is quite telling, as he reads one of his viewer's comments, which claims the cheater traded other resources too:

"This is crazy. He is downplaying it, saying it was only bags, but it was a whole bunch of gold to buy skills and weapons too."

Here are some reactions to the cheating scandal from r/LivestreamFail.

Hardcore add-ons for World of Warcraft are supposed to make the game substantially harder by imposing restrictions, such as a ban on trade to make leveling up much more difficult. Here's a breakdown of Classic Hardcore World of Warcraft for beginners.

Poll : 0 votes