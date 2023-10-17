"It was a very bad thing to do" - ExtraEmily says community should give her "chance to change" after recent Twitch ban

After serving a two-day ban, popular IRL Twitch streamer Emily "ExtraEmily" returned to her channel on October 17, 2023. For those unaware, ExtraEmily was suspended from the platform on October 14, 2023. Fans speculated that the decision was made in response to a viral video showcasing the content creator using her phone while driving.

The One True King (OTK) member addressed the community earlier today and responded to the backlash, with netizens claiming she "would not change." Stating that she was angered after reading comments posted online, ExtraEmily exclaimed:

"It just really bothers me when I see these messages or comments, saying that - 'Oh, she's not going to change. Oh, she's still going to look at her phone.' Why don't you give me a chance to prove myself that I won't do it?! So, it's like, I got really angry and I'm like... just, like, the past few days, I'm just like, 'Argh!' I can't even talk about it, you know? It gets me so angry! But, I shouldn't say anything."

A few moments later, the streamer admitted that driving with her phone was a "very bad thing to do" and apologized to the community:

"I understand that it was a very... what is it... a very bad thing to do. I understand, like, I apologize. I'm sorry for looking at my phone while doing distracted driving and putting it on stream and stuff. But, it is a mistake and I'm learning from my mistake, and I'm making sure that I'm not going to do it in the future! So, you know, that's good stuff."

"I'll prove to you guys that I'm reformed" - ExtraEmily vows to make her fans proud after recent Twitch ban

ExtraEmily addressed the community during the starting moments of her recent broadcast. After expressing her anger at what people were saying about her recent Twitch ban, the content creator admitted that reading these things was "not a good idea":

"So, I will admit that I spent a lot of time reading the stuff, right? Which is probably not a good idea for me to do. But, I was, like, reading a lot and I was getting into my head about it. So, I'm just glad to be back. And hopefully, I can improve and stuff."

Timestamp: 00:24:05

At this point, Emily said that the streaming community should give her a "chance to change" in the aftermath of the incident:

"People were like, 'Oh yeah, she's not going to change.' And I'm like, 'Just give me a chance to prove that I will actually change, and I will improve and I will not do it again!'"

ExtraEmily added that she would show her audience that she has "reformed":

"Now that I got banned I will prove to you guys that I'm reformed and it'll be great! And, I will try my best and make you guys proud!"

Fans react to the streamer's address

ExtraEmily's clip was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what Redditors had to say about it:

ExtraEmily joined Amazon's platform in 2020 and has since amassed over 264k followers. Aside from being a well-known Just Chatting creator, the 25-year-old is also an avid gamer, having played Super Mario Odyssey, Fall Guys, Cuphead, and GTA 5.