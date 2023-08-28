"This show is so cringe it's insane" - Streaming community voices criticisms at Streamy Awards 2023 after xQc gets spotted seemingly falling asleep

The Streamy Awards 2023 has been the talk of the town since its premiere on August 27. However, a particular moment from the ceremony has gone viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, in which French-Canadian icon Felix "xQc" was spotted seemingly falling asleep. Twitch streamer PRSEK watched the function earlier today and observed xQc's body language.

He burst out laughing and said:

"He's like... he's cuddled up in the chair. What is happening here? Bro, he's falling asleep!"

The clip showcasing the former Overwatch pro's antics at the influencer awards function became one of the top posts on the streamer-focused subreddit. With over 131 community members weighing in, Redditor u/SlowMissiles took the opportunity to voice their criticisms of the Streamy Awards 2023.

They commented:

"This show is so cringe it's insane. Like QT's (Twitch streamer QTCinderella) award show is literally 50x better. Edit: It's just getting worse... if someone ever feels like down and useless. Rewatch this. You'll realize you're better than this."

"Perfectly sums up the LA influencer culture" - Netizens share their thoughts on Streamy Awards 2023 and compare it to QTCinderella's event

This year's Streamy Awards included over 47 categories, honoring some of the most well-known personalities in the content creator industry. However, community members on Reddit were dissatisfied with the ceremony.

According to u/shall359, the awards function "perfectly summed up" the Los Angeles influencer culture. They went on to refer to it as a "lesser Hollywood sub-culture" and added:

"It's the kind of show that perfectly sums up the L.A. influencer culture that is just a lesser Hollywood sub-culture at this point. Lots of self-importance."

One fan explained why they believed Streamy Awards 2023 was not up to the mark:

Redditor u/Lordsokka responded by comparing YouTube's annual event to Blaire "QTCinderella's" The Streamer Awards. They commented:

"Yeah, QT’s show is so much more better than this high production value sleep-a-thon. It’s like they’re sucking all the life and fun out of streaming. At least at the Streamer Awards, the nominees, streamers, presenters, and guests actually look like they are having a blast. It feels more personal and friendly than whatever this is."

Meanwhile, one community member did not "blame" xQc for appearing to fall asleep during the awards ceremony:

Here are some more reactions from the r/LivestreamFail subreddit:

In terms of winners, YouTube sensation Jimmy "MrBeast" won Creator of the Year for the fourth year in a row. Similarly, Kai Cenat was named Streamer of the Year for the second time.

Additionally, Darren "IShowSpeed" won the Variety Streamer of the Year, Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" won the Commentary award, and Clay "Dream" won Gamer of the Year.