"Being this obtuse should be punishable" - Twitch streamer ExtraEmily in hot water for livestreaming in middle of busy road

Popular Twitch streamer Emily "ExtraEmily" hosted a "Run-a-thon" broadcast on September 27, 2023. The livestream format was similar to a subathon, in which the content creator continues to broadcast themselves as long as viewers subscribe to their channel. In the case of ExtraEmily, she added 0.05 miles to her "Run-a-thon" each time a viewer subscribed.

However, one moment from the broadcast went viral on social media, in which the Twitch streamer was interacting with her viewers while walking down a busy road. Her live audience also expressed concerns about the situation and alerted her.

In response, ExtraEmily asserted that she was walking on the bike lane and said:

"No, this is the bike lane! I'm literally a bike! Right? This isn't the... oh. 'Get off.' Am I not a bike? Okay. Got it! What? Why can't I count as a bike? I just had to have a bike? What?"

The One True King (OTK) member's clip was the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with over 315 community members commenting. Redditor u/TrynaGetaHandbeezy stated that the Twitch streamer was "endangering more than herself" and added:

"I know streamers play it up for stream but Jesus damn, being this obtuse should be punishable. You're endangering more than yourself, remove the main character glasses for a while and take a look around."

"Becoming a danger to herself and the kids who watch" - Fans react to Twitch streamer ExtraEmily walking in the middle of busy road during "Run-a-thon" stream

ExtraEmily has become a household name in the livestreaming industry, best known for her Just Chatting and IRL broadcasts. Her cheerful and quirky personality has earned her over 259k subscribers on her channel.

However, the 25-year-old came under fire on September 27, 2023, after she endangered herself by broadcasting and interacting with her viewers in the middle of a busy road. As mentioned earlier, the livestreaming moment was a hot topic of conversation on Reddit, with one fan writing:

Redditor u/xtidus24xx was astonished at the Twitch streamer's antics:

One viewer believed ExtraEmily would not get banned from the Amazon-owned platform:

Redditor u/phoknow's take received quite a lot of upvotes, in which they wrote:

"People saying this is her playing a character… when a car passes you on the left and then passes you on the right, you break character and say, 'Oh s**t, I’m in the middle of the road, I need to move.' She’s not wired right and is becoming a danger to herself and the kids who watch and are influenced by her."

Redditors discussing the Twitch streamer's clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Here are some more fan reactions:

ExtraEmily's uncapped "Run-a-thon" lasted ten hours, with her covering 14.3 miles on foot. She also received 1,074 subscribers during the livestream.