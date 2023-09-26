"I'm actually pissed" - Twitch streamer Nadia claims she's permanently banned from Warzone, netizens believe she's "trolling"

Twitch streamer Nadia Amine has once again made headlines after she claimed to have gotten permanently banned from Call of Duty: Warzone. On September 26, 2023, prominent esports personality Jake Lucky shared a clip from Nadia's recent livestream, during which she seemingly failed to log into the battle royale. Voicing her frustration at the situation, she remarked:

"Load, motherf**ker! All right, it's loading. (Server disconnection error message pops up) Bro, I just got banned. It says I'm... I'm not kidding, check my stream. No, I'm not. Bro, what the f**k? Nah, I'm actually pissed."

The Twitch streamer's clip has left netizens divided, with Jake Lucky speculating that she was either legitimately suspended from Warzone or was "trolling" the community for attention. He said:

"So, either she is being legit and she is actually finally permanently banned or she's trolling and doing this for attention because Warzone 1 is done... and trying to get invites for the Call of Duty events doing this. It's a pretty risky move, to be honest."

"This was all an act for content" - Jake Lucky provides information regarding Twitch streamer Nadia's recent ban from Warzone

Nadia is among the most-watched Call of Duty: Warzone Twitch streamers. However, she has been involved in several controversies, ranging from being accused of cheating in the battle royale to faking content during IRL broadcasts.

As mentioned earlier, during a recent livestream, the 23-year-old claimed that she had gotten permanently banned from Warzone. In a YouTube video, Jake Lucky explained why he believed the streamer had not been suspended from the multiplayer game, saying:

"I didn't really believe it for a second when it happened. She was trying to use this as a way to get back in the content game or to get traction around her name again, and it was a troll and she's not actually banned. I based this off the fact that her reaction - it didn't look very real to me. Even the in-game footage did not look that overly convincing to me."

Lucky then cited anonymous sources, who claimed that the Twitch streamer had not been banned from Warzone:

"And, I can tell you guys, from what I've been told that she's not been banned. This was all an act for content. She even posted on TikTok before deleting it. So yeah, I don't think it's actually real."

Fans react to the Twitch streamer getting reportedly banned from Warzone

Jake Lucky's tweet featuring Nadia's clip has attracted over 450 comments. Here's what netizens had to say:

Nadia joined the Amazon-owned platform in 2021 and has streamed Warzone for over 4,000 hours on her channel. She currently boasts 1,156,808 followers and averages over 5k viewers per stream.