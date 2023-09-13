Twitch streamer Nadia reacts after clip of her allegedly urinating in a pool goes viral on social media

Twitch star Nadia Amine is going viral on social media after a clip of her allegedly urinating in a pool on vacation was shared on X (formerly Twitter). In the clip shared by DramaAlert, the streamer and her friends were seen taking an ice plunge in an outdoor pool. However, shortly after she entered the pool, yellow liquid seemingly appeared around her legs.

While many have called the incident staged, Amine took to social media and responded to the viral tweet, writing:

"Y'all don't pee in pools either? We just sitting here and lying now"

Expand Tweet

Online community believes clip of Nadia Amine allegedly urinating while taking an ice plunge is fake

Expand Tweet

Nadia Amine, who used to only stream Call of Duty Warzone, has faced a lot of criticism recently for changing her content to a more IRL-centric vlogging style. Her content has stirred up a lot of controversy, especially after she made a post a few weeks ago complaining that Activision had refused to invite her to the Modern Warfare 3 event because of her "bikini pictures."

Readers should note that while the Twitch streamer rose in popularity for her Call of Duty Warzone content, it has been a while since she actively streamed video games. The last time she played Warzone on stream was in July this year.

In the clip that was shared by DramaAlert on X, it does seem like Nadia urinated in the pool. However, many think the incident was staged to garner views due to the lack of any visible stains on her clothes.

Expand Tweet

Regardless, the clip has gone viral, accruing over a million views since being posted a couple of hours ago. While there is debate about the authenticity of the incident, the streamer's recent replies on X seem to indicate that it was real.

Expand Tweet

Nadia Amine has been embroiled in a fair bit of controversy in the past. She has been repeatedly accused of cheating during her Call of Duty Warzone streams, even though there has never been any substantial proof.