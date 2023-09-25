"Remember when he was the guy making fun of people like this" - xQc's revelation of buying Lamborghini Huracan leaves fans divided

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has garnered attention online after revealing that he bought a brand-new supercar. The streamer was playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive when his attention was drawn to some messages posted by his viewers on the Kick chat. A few moments later, the French-Canadian disclosed that he had bought a Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, which starts from $244,795.

xQc said:

"Why are you saying 'Pain?' Jesus Christ, man! Yeah, I have a new car. (The streamer's friend asks if it's 'that one') Yeah. Um... it's a Huracan Tecnica."

The revelation was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, where it quickly became a hot topic of discussion. With over 165 community members sharing their thoughts, Redditor u/iMiguelFg commented:

"Remember when he was the guy making fun of people like this? Now it's him - the clown that wears Gucci, ugly watches and buys supercars to gift to his future girlfriends. The irony."

"Bro really has no idea how to spend his money" - Streaming community weighs in on xQc's revelation of buying a $244,795 Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

xQc and his expensive vehicles have been in the spotlight ever since he got into a legal battle with his ex-girlfriend Sammy "Adept." The content creator's McLaren 720S Spider was the talk of the town last year when Adept implied that the supercar legally belonged to her.

On September 24, 2023, the 28-year-old stunned his audience when he revealed he had purchased a Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica. As mentioned earlier, it went viral on the streamer-focused subreddit.

Redditor u/goofedonskunkweed joked that Felix was living the life they desired when they were eight years old:

According to Redditor u/Penstemon19, xQc has previously expressed his dislike for Lamborghini Huracan:

One community member believed that the Quebec native could have purchased "cool" items but instead went down the "clout flex list." They added:

"Bro really has no idea how to spend his money, lol. There is so much cool s**t he could do/buy. Instead, he just goes down the meme internet clout flex list. Can he even drive yet?"

Meanwhile, u/Exuravita was curious about Felix's McLaren 720S Spider:

Another fan lauded xQc's decision to purchase the Italian supercar, claiming that the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is a "good" daily driver:

Some of the more pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

During the same livestream, Felix claimed that the Lamborghini was a gift from a "random company" given to his brother. Readers can access the Kick clip by clicking here.