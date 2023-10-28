"I don't want help" - Mizkif lashes out at stream sniper following him and Emiru during WoW Classic Hardcore playthrough

In Matthew “Mizkif”’s most recent Twitch stream, he was continuing his WoW Classic Hardcore journey alongside fellow OTK member Emiru. While they were grinding through the Shimmering Flats zone, things looked dire for the new co-owner of the company. Emiru was taking lots of damage, and Matthew had stopped tanking on his character. It didn’t take long for the reason to come to light.

It turns out they had a stream sniper. Another WoW Classic Hardcore player - perhaps someone who doesn’t like Mizkif or a disgruntled member of the chat - for whatever reason, followed the two streamers around. Matthew yelled angrily about it in the clip below:

“Stop following us around you f**king b**ch! I don’t want help!”

Mizkif and Emiru find a stream sniper while playing WoW Classic Hardcore

(Clip begins at 5:21:04)

Mizkif has been spending a lot of his time streaming WoW Classic Hardcore lately, and while not all of his adventures have been successful, he is currently at least level 32 on his current character, Mizkiss.

The two OTK streamers were exploring the Shimmering Flats zone - a wide expanse of Azeroth - and fighting a few enemies at once. Emiru began yelling in the clip that she was dying and had to use a health potion and a healing ability just to make sure she didn’t perish. Since this is WoW Classic Hardcore, if you die, that’s the end of the journey.

However, there appeared to be a reason for Mizkif’s slacking. He had a feeling that someone was watching them. At the last second, a WoW Classic Hardcore player named Crumpy appeared out of the shadows and killed the enemies so Emiru didn’t lose her character. Matthew did not take this well:

“Ah hah! I knew it! I knew there was someone following us! I baited it! Stop following us! I f**king knew it! I baited that the entire time! Stop following us around you f**king bitch! I don’t want help!”

Emiru lost herself in fits of laughter, as did his chat, spamming “LMAOOOO” and “Omegalul” as the streamer yelled in frustration. The streamer would then call out Emiru’s “simps” as he continued to rant:

“You wanna tell me nobody’s following you around, Emi, huh? You wanna say it’s not happening? That was freakin’ proof! I waited to see if some f**king freak was following us and then I saw them! I knew the entire time!”

OTK’s co-owner, Emiru, commented, “simps in the walls,” while Mizkif continued to rant and rave. The WoW Classic Hardcore stream sniper appeared again and taunted the streamer, saying rude things and telling him to stop crying. As they continued to play, the WoW player would continue to hang out for a bit longer as the two leveled up.

Reddit reacts to Mizkif’s rage during WoW Classic Hardcore stream

Comment byu/Stonedflame from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Stonedflame from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Stonedflame from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Stonedflame from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Stonedflame from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

While some thought the player was an Emiru fan, a Redditor would confirm that the person was a Mizkif viewer, as made evident by trash talk that stream sniper would use after the clip had ended.

Other responders would call out the hypocrisy of the situation. They commented if a woman is streaming, they are called simps. However, if a male streamer is receiving money from the same people on a daily basis, they’re “fans”.

Some took his rotation and ability choices to mean he's not a good warrior (Image via LivestreamFails/Reddit)

Redditors also chose to focus on how Matthew played his Warrior, calling out the various abilities he either was or was not using. Even though this is WoW Classic Hardcore, people still have strong opinions on what optimal gameplay is for classes like the Warrior.

Not everyone agreed on whether the rage is a bit or not (Image via Reddit)

The discussion of “Is this a bit?” also came up on Reddit. Some think it’s clearly a bit Mizkif does for a laugh, and others think it’s a very real reaction to people in WoW, as well as other games. Many stated he’s done this for years, so in their eyes, it is definitely a comedic bit.

If anything is certain about this, it’s that Mizkif isn’t going to stop playing WoW Classic Hardcore, even if people continue to bother him in-game. He would play for several hours after this, reaching level 32 on his Warrior without dying.