"You think I have more simps than Emmy?" - Mizkif enraged as Emiru's fan gives her Staff of Jordan in WoW Classic

As Matthew “Mizkif” and Emily “Emiru” continue to stream WoW Classic together, Matthew has since learned of the power of his co-streamer’s fanbase. During their latest World of Warcraft stream, while getting ready to level up some more, someone opened trade with Emily, only to give her one of the most powerful weapons in the vanilla experience: A Staff of Jordan. They also gave her a set of incredibly powerful robes as well, but the staff is the real winner.

This infuriated Mizkif, who ranted about what his followers give him, while Emiru continues to receive powerful gear from her followers instead. It was a comical moment, where the two compared their “simps” over a few minutes in the stream.

“You think I have more simps than Emmy?”

Mizkif learns the power of Emiru’s fanbase during a WoW Classic Hardcore stream

As the two streamers were getting set to complete more content in WoW Classic Hardcore, Emiru remarked to Mizkif that someone just opened trade and gave her some items. Among them was a “purple staff.” Before she could figure out who did the trade, they disappeared into the crowd of players.

Matthew "Mizkif" was beside himself as he began guessing what it was. The rest of the voice chat were yelling “What the f**k?” and asking if it was the Staff of Jordan. As the group chatted about it, Mizkif sat in stunned silence for a few moments. When asked what he got, Matthew comically replied:

“I got a death threat in my mail. And I had to pay 5 silver to get it.”

Mizkif then brought up Emiru’s fanbase again. It’s been an ongoing thing between these streams, where her followers show up to help them in battle, or give her rare, powerful gear, to make sure she survives WoW Classic Hardcore:

“Dude, Emi, can you admit you have biggest f**king supporters you’ve ever seen in your life?”

(Clip begins at 6:39:25)

When Emily tried to downplay the power of her fans, Mizkif stated that he’s never received a Staff of Jordan from his fans. Usually, at the end of his WoW Classic Streams, people send him mail that requires him to pay gold to open it instead. Matthew argued that Emily has a way bigger following, however:

“You think that I have more simps than Emmy? There’s a whole, dude, hit “/fangsly,” that’s literally her entire guild. Did you not see? She had 12 people come out and save her.”

The clip then fast-forwarded into later in the stream, where Matthew asked Emily to link her Staff of Jordan in chat. Showing it off to chat and how cool the item is, the OTK streamer rolled his eyes as their group talked about how great the item is:

“I had to do insane quests, and travel all across Azeroth to get my axe. Emmy just has to f**kin simp to give it to her in trade. So stupid.”

Emiru then taunted Mizkif with “Mad, mad, crying cause mad,” who joked that he wasn’t crying yet. However, his rage returned when he realized the value of the Staff of Jordan in-game, and in real-life:

“Wait! It’s a two hundred dollar staff? It is not! You’re gonna tell me... It’s a 400 gold staff, Emmy. You wanna tell me my simps are better? Bro, I didn’t get 400 followers today, you got a staff gold off the riff?”

After a few moments, Mizkif pickED up again saying that he’s not jealous, and that he’s actually proud of Emiru for her healing. However, his frustration returnED when he realized that the Staff of Jordan sells for almost 900 gold in WoW Classic’s auction house. That player essentially gave Emily 200 dollars worth of gold.

YouTube comments react to Mizkif and Emiru’s WoW Classic stream

The Staff of Jordan is incredibly rare and valuable (Image via MizWig/YouTube)

One commenter in the thread on YouTube pointed out they once spent 800K on a mount, so 400 gold on a staff is nothing. However, as the other commenters stated, the economy in WoW Classic is significantly different. Gold is much harder to come by, and that 400 of it would have a much higher value on the retail server.

Some commenters weren't impressed with how the streamers play the game (Image via YouTube)

Others talked about how it doesn’t make any sense to have fans essentially play the game for them. Commenters highlighted how much money the streamers have. Some YouTube commenters said that after all, they are playing on a Hardcore mode, so the streamers don’t care how they get to the end, as long as they do.

However, one thing is clear from this particular incident. Mizkif is not going to see the last of Emiru’s followers giving her free, powerful items, as long as they continue to play WoW Classic together.