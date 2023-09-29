"He just left me on read" - QTCinderella says it's "weird" that Mizkif rescheduled his garage sale on same day as her auction

On September 29, 2023, popular Twitch personality Blaire "QTCinderella" commented on Matthew "Mizkif" rescheduling his garage sale on the same day as her upcoming auction. For those unaware, QTCinderella will be hosting The Gala for Good event, with proceeds benefiting organizations such as the Rainforest Foundation US, Rainforest Trust, Rainforest Alliance, WWF, and Amazon Watch. It will premiere on October 1, 2023, at 3:30 PST.

A few days ago, Mizkif took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that he was also planning to host an event. Calling it the OTK Garage Sale, the 28-year-old wrote:

"OTK Garage sale, October 1st, 2 p.m., CT. Buy streamers' stuff from everyone in OTK! Downtown Austin."

During a livestream earlier today on QTCinderella's Twitch channel, fans brought up Mizkif's garage sale and inquired whether he rescheduled. Providing details into the matter, the Los Angeles-based content creator said:

"'Is Mizkif doing an auction the same day as QT?' Yeah, he is! I noticed that. Yeah. I don't really know why. He just left me on read and then announced his own event of the same thing. I don't know, man. (The streamer's friend asks if Mizkif didn't reply to her messages) Yeah. I don't know."

QTCinderella then asked her Twitch audience not to be "mean" after seeing what they said. She, however, added that Matthew's decision to reschedule his event on the same day as hers was "weird":

"Chat, don't be mean. There's no reason to be mean. It's just weird, I don't know. It's just weird. Apparently... I don't know - I saw comments, saying that it was planned, like, a while ago. And, it was on a different day. And then, he moved it to this day, which is like... what?"

Expand Tweet

"Overall, it’s a misunderstanding" - Streaming community shares their thoughts on QTCinderella's comments on Mizkif rescheduling his event

Comment byu/cydster from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

QTCinderella's clip quickly became the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, sparking a hot topic of conversation amongst the streaming community. Redditor u/Skolxz believed that Blaire and Matthew's events were "not the same at all":

Reddit community chiming in on the streamer drama 1/4 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Another fan stated that because QTCinderella and Mizkif's events are scheduled at different times, it "won't matter":

Comment byu/cydster from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Redditor u/csprm977 provided more information about the situation, citing what Mizkif said during his Rumble livestream. They added:

"Because QT invited him to her charity auction, and Miz said on his Rumble stream that he ignored/missed her DMs. Then QT sees him hosting a kind of similar charity event on the exact same day. She claims it's weird, it's not that crazy to understand her, tbh (to be honest). Overall it's a misunderstanding."

Reddit community chiming in on the streamer drama 2/4 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Expand Tweet

Another community member claimed Mizkif planned to hold his garage sale in September. However, he changed the date because he "couldn't find a venue":

Comment byu/cydster from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Here are some more fan reactions:

Comment byu/cydster from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/cydster from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/cydster from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/cydster from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

QTCinderella is a renowned Just Chatting content creator, currently boasting 938,595 followers. She is best known for hosting streamer-centric IRL events such as The Streamer Awards, S**tCamp, and the Girls Trip.