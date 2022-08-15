QTCinderella announces Girls Trip v2, fans rejoice

Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella" took the streaming community by surprise after announcing the return of Girls Trip.

Blaire shared the announcement on her main Twitter handle earlier today and revealed that the following content creators would be joining the special IRL livestream:

Maya Higa

BrookAB

LilyPichu

Britt, Alluux

Andrea Botez

CodeMiko

Alex Botez

Kiaraakitty

Sydeon

AriaSaki

iGumDrop

QuarterJade

Nihachu

JustaMinx

Girls Trip v2 streams commenced on August 14 and will continue till August 16. Fans can tune in at 7:00 pm PST to catch the stream on QTCinderella's Twitch channel.

Fans react to QTCinderella announcing Girls Trip v2

Fans on Twitter were elated to hear that Blaire was hosting the much anticipated second iteration of Girls Trip. Several prominent streaming figures replied to the announcement thread, and YouTube Gaming star Ludwig was among them:

Political Twitch commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" jokingly thanked Blaire for inviting him to the IRL event:

Fans were happy to see that the broadcast was getting sponsored by HyperX:

QTCinderella later shared that content creators BrookAB and Nihachu would not be attending the trip:

QTCinderella @qtcinderella Heads up @brookeab and @Nihachu will no longer be attending but we will pour one out for them. Heads up @brookeab and @Nihachu will no longer be attending but we will pour one out for them.

Some European fans were unhappy that the stream would begin early in the morning in their timezone:

A Twitter user stated that viewers could catch all the VODs (videos on demand) from every livestream on the Girls Trip v2 website:

L @Lanalbb @AURlEL @qtcinderella Yeah but the good thing is that website will have all the VODs from every stream, to make them easy to watch. @AURlEL @qtcinderella Yeah but the good thing is that website will have all the VODs from every stream, to make them easy to watch.

Community members were looking forward to seeing LilyPichu and Rebecca "JustaMinx's" shenanigans on the trip:

Here are some more fan reactions:

Kieran 🚴🏻🐧🏘️ @kism_ @qtcinderella I like how the schedule on the website shows times correct for the users timezone. @EVO didn't manage to do this for their schedule lmao. @qtcinderella I like how the schedule on the website shows times correct for the users timezone. @EVO didn't manage to do this for their schedule lmao.

StolenArmy @stolenarmy1155 @qtcinderella super excited for the return. this will be amazing! @qtcinderella super excited for the return. this will be amazing!

Why was Girls Trip v1 canceled?

The first Girls Trip was supposed to take place three months ago, but it was canceled because one of the participants tested positive for COVID-19. Blaire stated that the rest of the crew tested negative and were all placed in isolation.

QTCinderella @qtcinderella I’ve got the worst news ever -

One of the girls tested positive for covid this morning (despite testing negative yesterday)



The rest of us tested negative.



To be responsible we’re cancelling the rest of the trip and everyone will be isolating. I’m so incredibly sad and sorry. I’ve got the worst news ever -One of the girls tested positive for covid this morning (despite testing negative yesterday)The rest of us tested negative.To be responsible we’re cancelling the rest of the trip and everyone will be isolating. I’m so incredibly sad and sorry.

During a previous livestream, the Twitch star shared her thoughts on having to cancel the event and mentioned that the participant who tested positive for COVID-19 took the rapid test. While recounting the incident, Blaire said:

"I'm sitting in the kitchen, as Andrea and those guys are getting pancakes already, and then Aria comes over to me, and Aria's like, 'Hey, uh... Jamie tested positive.' And I said, 'Oh, f**k.' And she's like, 'What do you want me to do? Do you want me to tell the girls?'And I was like, 'No, because we have a livestream right now.' That's it's a little too late, like I'm not going to end it."

QTCinderella broke into tears on stream and revealed that she had been crying all day due to the unfortunate cancelation of Girls Trip v1. The Twitch streamer explained that she had spent countless hours working and planning the special event.

