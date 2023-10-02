"Ruined her life and are clapping" - Mizkif reacts to Maya getting standing ovation from streamers during QTCinderella's auction

An unexpected streamer drama erupted on October 2, 2023, when the community on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit shared Matthew "Mizkif's" reaction to Maya Higa's address at Blaire "QTCinderella's" auction. For context, QTCinderella hosted The Gala for Good event, where auction proceeds benefited organizations such as Rainforest Foundation US, Rainforest Trust, Rainforest Alliance, WWF, and Amazon Watch.

Being a well-known conversationalist, Maya expressed gratitude for being a part of the event, which helped raise funds for the aforementioned organizations. She said:

"I've dedicated my life to conservation work. I am so fulfilled to be in a room with you guys. I can make so much for rainforest and it means so much to me. (Streamers at the event cheer and give a standing ovation to Maya)"

While numerous fans lauded Maya, Redditor u/GreenTaillow shared Mizkif's comments that he posted on Twitch chat. In one of the messages, the Austin, Texas native claimed that "half" of the streamers present at the event "farmed drama" over Maya. Matthew also commented that people who "ruined her life" were clapping.

He wrote:

"Drake (Twitch emote) half (of) them farmed drama on her for three months, yet are pretending to clap. Drake (Twitch emote) ruined her life and are clapping."

Mizkif's comments that he posted on Twitch chat (Image via u/GreenTallow on the r/LivestreamFail)

"I was talking out of my a*s" - Mizkif responds after his Twitch chat logs garner attention on Reddit, fans react to Maya getting standing ovation

Posts from the livestreamfail community on Reddit Expand Post

After the co-founder of One True King's (OTK) Twitch chat logs went viral on Reddit, he responded by writing he didn't care about the incident and stood by what he said. He seemingly threw shade at streamers present at the event, claiming "they're all fake":

Streamer's Twitch chat logs that were shared by an automated account on X (Image via X)

Redditor u/Konfartius shared some additional messages Mizkif posted on Twitch chat, in which he backtracked his statements. Claiming "these streamers aren't fake," the 28-year-old added:

"Nah, these streamers aren't fake, I was talking out of my a*s. Most of these peeps are my friends? They literally are? Half these people are Austin crew."

Redditor u/Konfartius shared the streamer's additional Twitch chat logs (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Aside from the streamer drama, several fans praised Maya for her role as a conversationalist. Here's what they had to say:

Posts from the livestreamfail community on Reddit Expand Post

Reddit community discussing the streamer's clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Posts from the livestreamfail community on Reddit Expand Post

Posts from the livestreamfail community on Reddit Expand Post

For those unaware, Mizkif and Maya were a Twitch power couple who made their relationship public in 2019. They eventually broke up in 2021, shocking the streaming community.