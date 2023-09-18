"Sounds f**king amazing" - Asmongold gets hyped about the reported World of Warcraft Classic expansion leak

During a livestream on September 17, 2023, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" stumbled upon a reported leak regarding the future of World of Warcraft Classic. The streamer reviewed a post by an anonymous 4chan user, who claimed that the first classic expansion for the Blizzard Entertainment-developed MMORPG would be called World of Warcraft: Awakening.

According to them, the expansion would reportedly cost $49.99 and is based on the premise of "what if" the Dark Portal did not open. They went on to say that Chris Metzen, the creator of the Warcraft universe, would be the "main head" of the project.

They provided more reported details about the WoW Classic+ expansion, writing:

"Will reuse assets from BC (Burning Crusade)/Wrath (of the Lich King)/Cataclysm to maintain the visual aspect of the Class era. New models will look like the Reawakened Phase-Hunter mount. Level cap is 70. Without new continents - Hyjal and Emerald Dream will be new zones. The idea is to finish the various Vanilla questlines that were lost in time with the arrival of Burning Crusade."

The 4chan leaker also shared details about the new playable races, adding:

"High Elves and Ogres are the new races, respectively, for the Alliance and the Horde. The first raid tier will be against Scourge. Cataclysm Classic will happen after Wrath."

Asmongold was hyped after reading these claims and remarked:

"Yeah, I'll take it, guys. This is totally okay. First raid tier being the Scourge, I like the sound of that. Yeah, all this sounds f**king amazing! I love it, man."

"Can we have something normal?" - Asmongold discusses what he wants to see in the next World of Warcraft expansion

Asmongold was 21 minutes into his broadcast when he discovered the aforementioned 4chan leak on his official subreddit. After going through the post, the content creator said:

"All right, I'll buy it. Okay, sounds good! Yep, got it! 'Yeah, it's insane. Ogres are coming out.' Yeah, I hope so! High Elves? Yeah, I can see that."

Timestamp: 00:21:40

A few moments later, the One True King (OTK) co-founder noticed his fans sharing their thoughts on World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. He then took the opportunity to express his hopes for the next expansion, saying:

"For the love of god, anything but Dragonflight.' No more scalies! Please, Blizzard... can we have an expansion that's not built off of a f**king weird, like, DeviantArt thing? Can we just have, like, something normal? Yeah, I don't know. Get, like, undead or something? I don't know. Undead would be cool. Yeah, no furries! Please!"

Readers should note that none of the leaks mentioned in this article have been confirmed or denied by Blizzard Entertainment. Such information should be taken with a grain of salt.