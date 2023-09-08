During a livestream on September 7, 2023, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" provided his take on Bethesda Game Studios executive producer Todd Howard's defense of Starfield being an Xbox-exclusive title. In a recent BBC interview, Howard justified the RPG's exclusivity by stating that people "attach brands" to games. He cited an example of the Legend of Zelda franchise being intertwined with Nintendo, saying:

"I do also think people attach brands to certain games. When you think of Zelda you think of the Switch and I think there are times when that can be a real benefit."

Asmongold seemingly agreed with Todd Howard's statements and remarked:

"As I said, I am very positive about Xbox. But... the reason why Xbox does not have exclusivity, I would rather that... like, 'Starfield is exclusive to Xbox. Why?' I'll explain why. I would rather that Xbox is the exclusive, rather than Sony or Nintendo. Because, at least, with Starfield, I can play it on my PC and I think that's a huge benefit."

"He's right in the eyes of Xbox" - Asmongold comments on the controversy surrounding Todd Howard's defense of Starfield being exclusive to Xbox

Asmongold further stated that Todd Howard's comments about exclusivity "ironically destroy" his own argument. He explained:

"I think, also, ironically, that also destroys his argument of it being designed and easier to develop. Because I can guaran-f**king-tee you - designing a PC game is probably a lot more complicated than designing for another console. And, why is that? Because there are 5,000 different f**king graphics cards and configurations of PCs that you have to account for. So, I don't know, man."

The Twitch streamer added that Howard was "right in the eyes" of Microsoft's Xbox. However, he soon noticed some viewers saying his opinions on the matter were incorrect.

The Austin, Texas-based personality replied:

"So, I think the problem with what Todd Howard is saying here is that - he's right in the eyes of Xbox. Or, he's right in the eyes of... 'Wrong.' Oh, really? Wrong? Bad take? Okay, well then, why does every PC release turn out to be bad, but every console release is fine? Why does that happen? Why did that happen seven times this year? You think that's just a coincidence?"

Timestamp: 01:42:40

The One True King (OTK) co-founder claimed that his point of view was "right" after reading some Twitch chatters' arguments. He added:

"'They put more effort into console.' Okay, so you're saying it's more effort to put it into PC. Okay, so then you agree with me. All right. So yeah, true! I am right."

Fans react to the streamer's take

The YouTube comments section featured over 1,670 comments. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent ones:

Fans sharing their thoughts on the streamer's clip (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Asmongold has been playing Starfield since it was released in Early Access. On September 2, 2023, he shared his initial thoughts on the game and described it as "fine." However, he was critical of the main storyline, as he found it to be "dumb."