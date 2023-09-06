"Now you've got petting Vulpera" - Asmongold comments on "real reason" why people don't care about World of Warcraft

On September 5, 2023, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" provided his take on the "real reason" why people don't seem to care about World of Warcraft. While browsing his official subreddit, the streamer came across a "Then vs. Now" post about the Warcraft universe. He agreed with the submission right away and compared some original characters like Cenarius, Illidan Stormrage, and Arthas Menethil to the new generation.

The Texas native then made some remarks about the new-age World of Warcraft, saying:

"And then, now you've got petting Vulpera. Scalies. And, just like some random girl. Is she wearing a chainmail bikini? No, she's not! Well, that's the problem. God d*mn! Oh, my god. No wonder people don't give a s**t about this. What is this? Like, who do they think wants this s**t? Like, a bunch of weirdos. What the f**k? No, this is definitely true."

"It's so f**king stupid" - Asmongold believes Mists of Pandaria was the "turning point" for World of Warcraft

The discussion started at the 48-minute mark of the broadcast when Asmongold reviewed Reddit u/Jynirax's submission titled "The real reason people don't care about Warcraft anymore." In response, the content creator said:

"Bro, exactly! F**king exactly! Bro, look at the... dude! Look at this! So, you look at Malfurion - absolutely f**king ripped. Like, completely f**king ripped. And then, you've obviously got, I don't know if it's Tyrande or, like, some random a*s girl. And, like, in some chainmail bikini. Oh, that is Cenarius. No, you're right. It's Cenarius. I'm an idiot."

The One True King (OTK) co-founder expressed his admiration for some of the most prominent Warcraft figures like Illidan, Grommash Hellscream, and Arthas, saying:

"And there is f**king Illidan - absolutely f**king ripped. And then, you have, like, Grom. You've got Grom right there, absolutely f**king ripped! Bro - big, hairy, sweaty dude. Warcraft 3, you've got Arthas. The f**king skeletons. The undead."

After expressing his dissatisfaction with the new-age World of Warcraft characters, Asmongold claimed that Mists of Pandaria was a "turning point" for the MMORPG. He explained:

"And then, bro, (Mists of) Pandaria was announced and, yeah, that just wasn't for me. This dude is totally f**king right. Pandaria was the turning point. That is whenever they said, 'You know what? We're going to make this game for furries and kids.' F**k this! And, I've been pissed off about it ever since then! It's so f**king stupid, man!"

Fans react to the streamer's take

The 32-year-old's take on the state of World of Warcraft has elicited over 550 comments. Here's a snapshot of some notable ones:

Asmongold is considered by many to be the most popular MMORPG content creator on Twitch. He now livestreams on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr, which has 1,451,884 followers.