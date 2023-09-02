"It's been fine" - Asmongold gives his take on Starfield, calls the storyline "dumb"

Popular Twitch streamer and MMORPG gamer Zack "Asmongold" shared his first impressions while playing Bethesda Game Studios' highly anticipated title, Starfield, during one of his livestreams. The game is slated for a September 6 release, but the streamer had early access, allowing him to delve into the game and provide his insights.

In general, Zack seemed content with the gameplay and offered a favorable review. However, he mentioned that he wasn't particularly invested in the "plot" and described it as being "dumb." Speaking of the gameplay, however, he simply said:

"It's been fine."

"I have enjoyed the game" - Asmongold gives thumbs up to Bethesda's Starfield

Bethesda's latest sci-fi RPG, Starfield, has already been tried and tested by numerous content creators, including Asmongold, who seemed content with the game and provided a positive review. During his latest stream, the OTK co-owner said:

"So let's talk about it (Starfield). First impressions of the game - I have enjoyed the game. It's been fine. Like, is it really a good game? Like, I don't know. Maybe. It depends on how you feel about it. I've had fun playing so far, and at the end of the day, that's kind of what matters."

Speaking about Starfield's gameplay, he added:

"I like randomly running around, finding groups of people, killing them, taking everything they own, stealing the clothes off their backs, pillaging their houses and then leaving to another planet to do it all over again...that's nice, feels good."

The streamer, however, said that he did not care about the plot. He said:

"The storyline, I literally do not give a f**k. It's obviously a plot device. It was dumb. Like, I don't care about it. Just take me to the next area, allow me to continue the grand adventure...It's not that it's boring, I just don't care."

Here's what the fans said

The clip was shared on one of the streamer's YouTube channels and generated a lot of comments. Here are some of them:

Fans react to the streamer's take on Starfield (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Asmongold is not the only streamer who has expressed his thoughts on the game. Twitch streamer Ben "CohhCarnage" also offered his initial impressions of Starfield on his YouTube channel, describing the game as "awesome" after approximately six hours of gameplay.