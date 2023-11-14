"Bro has lost the plot" - IShowSpeed doing the "Coke and Condom" challenge leaves netizens divided

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" is once again the talk of the town after his recent shenanigans went viral on social media. During a livestream on November 13, 2023, the Ohio native decided to take on the "Coke and Condom" challenge. He put on a blown-out condom on his face and attempted to drink a bottle of Coca-Cola while mixing it with Mentos to produce the "soda geyser" reaction.

During one of his attempts, the condom he was wearing on his head was filled with fizzed-up coke, causing the content creator to exclaim loudly. He later claimed that he had failed the challenge.

While setting up a new bottle of Coca-Cola, he said:

"I didn't do it! I didn't do it! I didn't do it! Chat, that wasn't the one! No, that wasn't the one! I know how to do it now! Let's f**k ourselves up! Let's f**k ourselves up!"

Several moments from the YouTuber's livestream were trending on X (formerly Twitter). User @DramaAlert also shared IShowSpeed's antics, with one fan commenting:

"Bro has lost the plot."

"He forgot that most of his audience are children" - Fans chime in on IShowSpeed doing the "Coke and Condom" challenge on livestream

Hundreds of netizens have weighed in on the IShowSpeed's challenge, with X user @Pasi_9000 declaring him to be the "funniest person on Earth":

Another community member remarked that content creators make challenges out of anything:

Meanwhile, user @azn_hyunnie stated that the 18-year-old streamer's content would not be appropriate for younger viewers. They added:

"He's doing it for clout now, not (the) happiness of his viewers. He forgot that most of his audience are children."

Prominent esports personality Jake Lucky also shared a clip from the recently unbanned Twitch personality's livestream, writing:

Some of the more pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

This isn't the first time IShowSpeed has gone viral for undertaking a challenge on his livestream. At the beginning of this year (on January 16, 2023), the content creator did the "Death Nut Challenge," in which he attempted to eat an assortment of extremely spicy nuts.