Will IShowSpeed stream on Twitch now that he is unbanned? Streamer's indefinite suspension lifted after almost two years

Popular live-streamer Darren Watkins Jr, better known as IShowSpeed, was recently unbanned on Twitch after almost two years. The indefinite ban that began in December 2021 forced him to start streaming on YouTube, where Darren has seen major success. With the Amazon-owned platform finally lifting the suspension, many fans may wonder whether he would choose to go back.

Twitch is known to lift indefinite suspensions after an extended period, and it appears IShowSpeed's time has come after his account was banned due to his problematic comments on Adin Ross's stream.

Since then, the 18-year-old has come a long way, having bagged the Breakout Streamer Award at last year's Streamy Awards and taking home the Variety Streamer of the Year Award this year.

The news of the streamer getting unbanned on the purple platform spread like wildfire among his burgeoning community after fan accounts shared it on social media.

The Speedy HQ account on X (formerly Twitter), however, did mention that this does not mean that IShowSpeed will go back to Twitch. However, he can finally appear on streams of creators from that platform, and considering how close he is to some of them (namely Kai Cenat), this is good news for fans who want to see more of them.

Readers should note, however, that there is no public record of there being an exclusivity contract, meaning IShowSpeed can very well choose to stream on Twitch. However, he has yet to reveal his intentions.

"500K for his first stream back": Fans go gaga as IShowSpeed gets unbanned on Twitch since getting suspended in 2021

Fans of the streamer were obviously happy to hear the news, with many wondering whether he will return to the platform. Many also talked about how Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed had literally gone down on their knees in front of Twitch's CEO a couple of months ago and demanded he get unbanned.

Obviously, it is unclear whether that was the reason, but considering Kai Cenat won the Streamer of the Year award yet again that very evening, his support might have helped after all.

Here are some of the fan reactions to the news, with a few of them predicting a huge stream when he gets back.

While IShowSpeed may have been unbanned on Twitch despite the indefinite suspension, not everyone gets this opportunity. Popular prankster YouTuber and current Rumble streamer JiDion was rejected after he appealed his ban a few months ago, causing quite a stir within the streaming community.