JiDion reveals Twitch denied his ban appeal after he was indefinitely banned for "extreme harassment"

On May 4, 2023, popular internet personality "JiDion" Adams took to Twitter to reveal that Twitch denied his ban appeal after he was indefinitely suspended for "extreme harassment." For context, the 22-year-old was shrouded in a massive controversy with Imane "Pokimane" in 2022, when he instructed his audience to spam the phrase "L + Ratio" in the Moroccan-Canadian content creator's chat room.
JiDion shared a screenshot of an email he received from the Amazon-owned platform, which stated that he would remain suspended due to a violation of Twitch's community guidelines. An excerpt from the email reads:
"Your account was recently suspended for Extreme Harassment. After reviewing the details of your case, we have decided that your account will remain suspended due to your violation of our Community Guidelines."
"These people are so out of touch" - Fans react to JiDion's update on his indefinite Twitch ban
This is not the first time that JiDion has appealed for his unban on Twitch. Last year, on July 15, 2022, the content creator claimed to have had a Zoom call with a Twitch representative, who stated that he will "never" return to the platform. A few moments later, he shared a screenshot of an email that was along similar lines as the one mentioned earlier.
The most recent update about the situation garnered a lot of attention on the social media platform, with Twitter user @Louaista commenting:
"Damn, these people are so out of touch, it's ridiculous."
Another community member highlighted Twitch saying that it "recently" suspended him, despite the fact that the ban was issued last year:
Twitter user @NitroGaiden alleged that Twitch is racist:
Adams responded by mentioning the fact that Twitch sent a pair of custom Nike Air Force 1 sneakers to Streamer of the Year, Kai Cenat:
Meanwhile, one fan expressed their displeasure with the platform and called it "the worst":
User @joshnezz14 suggested that the Houston, Texas native should switch to the Trainwreckstv-backed platform, Kick:
Some of the relevant reactions were along these lines:
JiDion is a streamer best known for his prank-style videos. Because of his shenanigans, an arrest warrant was issued against him on grounds of criminal trespassing. He was eventually arrested on April 17, 2023, and livestreamed the incident on Instagram.
At the time of writing, the content creator boasted more than seven million subscribers and 578,426,100 video views on his primary YouTube channel.