"Let's not make it so obvious" - Controversial personality N3on accused of allegedly view-botting his Kick livestream

Controversial Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on" has been accused of allegedly using bots to inflate his number of viewers on the streaming website. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), user @GT3ArS pointed out the dramatic increase in the number of viewers from 18,000 to 67,000 within two minutes after N3on started the stream.

In another post, the user pointed out the increase in the number of likes and comments on his latest Instagram post, attributing the phenomenon in other posts to Rangesh's team "botting him to inflate viewership and popularity for larger deals and partnerships."

"Nah come on now. Let's not make it so obvious. 3,750 likes in 2 minutes with 750 comments. 19k likes & 950 comments 1 minute later."

X user @GT3ArS attributed the increase in activity on Rangesh's post to bot assistance (Image via @GT3ArS/X)

"Claiming it’s clout and 'motion' isn’t the way to go about it": Kick streamer N3on accused of using bots to inflate viewership

X user @GT3ArS called out Rangesh in a post, apparently highlighting the quick increase in viewership from 18,000 to 67,000 within two minutes of the latter starting his livestream.

@GT3ArS stated they believed the support of such alleged bot usage and attributing it to "clout and motion" was not the correct way to go about dealing with Rangesh's behavior.

According to the user, Kick notifications can be delayed by up to five minutes after starting a stream, further raising suspicions of the seemingly abrupt rise in the stream's viewership. @GT3ArS states:

"18k > 67k in under two minutes, keep in mind Kick notifications can be delayed by up to 5 minutes. Supporting the view botting and claiming it’s clout and “motion” isn’t the way to go about it. Most likely his team is botting him to inflate viewership and popularity for larger deals and partnerships."

Fans react to the allegations against N3on

Many netizens seemed to believe that Rangesh's manager, Kayn, view-bots the streamer, and @GT3ArS was "leaking the method." Another user pointed out how they did not even know that N3on was streaming until they saw a clip of the same:

Many believed that N3on's manager, Kayn, was responsible for the phenomenon (Image via @GT3ArS/X)

Some netizens seemed to side with Rangesh against the allegations, saying that @GT3ArS was, in fact, banned from N3on's chat and, hence, is now targeting him:

Fans condemn the user for the allegations (Image via @GT3ArS/X)

Known for being a contentious figure, Rangesh recently made news after Kick star and former friend and streamer Adin Ross unfollowed him on X. This was significant since the two were involved in major collaborations in the recent past, and Adin was instrumental in helping Rangesh gain popularity on Kick.

Seemingly, the pair fell out over Rangesh's new girlfriend, Samantha. This was because Adin believed her to be using Rangesh for fame and fortune rather than actually fancying him.

As Adin's accusation further weakened his and Rangesh's already-strained friendship, fans speculated that their entire relationship was just about business.