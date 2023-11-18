Did N3on's manager scam the streamer? Exploring the accusations made by fellow creator

Rangesh "N3on" is currently one of the most prominent streamers in the industry, grabbing headlines almost every day. Recently, @DramaAlert reported on X, formerly Twitter, that the popular YouTuber's manager, Kayn, had allegedly stolen money from Natalie Reynolds, a Kick streamer.

DramaAlert shared screenshots of tweets from Natalie, in which the streamer claimed that her alleged payment to Kayn never reached N3on.

"N3on had no idea I payed [sic] that much": Kick streamer Natalie accuses Kayn of stealing from N3on

In a series of tweets, Kick streamer Natalie Reynolds accused N3on's manager Kayn of stealing money from her. The former also mentioned that the YouTuber had no idea about the alleged theft. The Kick streamer subsequently claimed she wouldn't be able to post their conversation due to legal reasons and proceeded to tweet about the situation.

Natalie speaking about Kayn, N3on's manager (Image via Twitter @onlynatreynolds)

The entire scandal erupted when Reynolds started making indirect posts about "scammers and liars" in the industry, stating:

"I've kept quite about so much disgusting sh*t in the social media industry. Nothing but scammers, liars, fake friendships, and everyone out for themselves."

Natalie Reynolds speaks about the controversy (Image via Twitter @onlynatreynolds)

She accused the manager of pretending to help with some streams and lying about it, attaching a screenshot with her tweet.

In her tweets, she shared two additional screenshots of their alleged conversations. She claimed that the YouTuber was not aware of her alleged $30,000 payment to Kayn. In the following tweet, Natalie asked Kayn to return the money and accused him of being a "scammer":

"Kayn hates the truth. Dirty boy (insert emoji) send me my money back scammer."

She further accused him of stealing and cheating N3on by not informing him about the payment:

"KAYN remember stealing money from neon and I recorded the conversation he had no idea when I payed u $30k and u f***d him over."

Screenshots about Natalie and Kayn (Image via Twitter @onlynatreynolds)

The Kick streamer subsequently claimed on X that Kayn was suing her to remain silent:

"Kayn is trying to sue me for freedom of speech. I knew the Illuminati was sketchy (laugh emoji)."

Natalie speaking about getting silenced (Image via X @onlynatreynolds)

The streamer also posted about exposing Kayn with a video of their alleged conversation.

Kayn responds to DramaAlert on the controversy with Natalie Reynolds

Kayn has not directly responded to Natalie's tweets, which accuse him of the theft. However, he replied to DramaAlert in a long post. He claimed that his team did legit business with the Kick streamer and accused her of "clout chasing":

"When the host didn’t work, how you wanted, since you tried to fast track a streaming career, (btw, it doesn’t work like that). You revert to clout chasing with down bad fake narratives and weak manipulation tactics. Pathetic. We did legit business with you. You sent multiple wires."

While N3on has yet to address the drama, Reynolds continues to post tweets and plans to share more proof about the accusations against Kayn on her livestream.