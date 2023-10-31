Kick streamer N3on's 5 controversial antics that landed him in hot water

Kick streamer and YouTuber Rangesh "N3on" recently gained popularity after he collaborated with big names like Adin Ross and Sneako. Since 2019, the YouTuber has found himself a part of various controversies, gaining him notoriety as well as a following of fans who find his unfiltered and edgy content appealing.

Ranghnesh started on YouTube with his NBA 2K gameplay videos, and this remained his primary content for nearly three years. Later, with the advent of his Fortnite content, his channel started picking up steam, and he accumulated over 180,000 followers on Kick and 600,000+ subscribers on his YouTube channel over time.

He has also made news for insulting producer Adam22 and his girlfriend. N3on's unapologetic personality and willingness to push boundaries have attracted a dedicated fanbase that appreciates his raw and authentic approach to streaming and creating content.

5 controversies that have shaped Kick streamer N3on's career

1) Faking his death

in December 2019, Rangesh uploaded a series of videos that involved his brother, stating that the Indian-origin streamer had now passed away after being in critical condition due to a brain tumor. He first uploaded a video titled N3on Is Dying... Two days later, he published the second video called N3on's Final Words..., where he addressed concerns regarding the ownership of his channel. Finally, he uploaded the last video titled He's Gone... (R.I.P), indicating his death.

However, a day before New Year's Day, he uploaded a video titled I'm Alive..., stating that he had recovered from the tumor in two days. Needless to say, it did not take long for netizens to realize that the YouTuber had tried to fake his death, with YouTubers like JT releasing a video on him. Further, he received a lot of flak for this controversial behavior from the platform's community.

2) Lying about the Coronavirus

Only three months later, the content creator uploaded a video, titled Meeting A Man With The CORONAVIRUS…, and the thumbnail showed him supposedly interviewing someone with coronavirus in the hospital. As it later turned out, the title was pure clickbait, with him interviewing a YouTuber named A.K.A Siikbot (who supposedly had the virus) online over Fortnite gameplay.

However, users noted that the individual being interviewed was pretending to cough during the ordeal.

This caused people to further condemn the YouTuber for trying to gain views using clickbait and the traction of the virus that had gripped the world. JT made yet another video calling out Rangesh.

3) Getting jumped by masked men

In around August 2023, Rangesh uploaded a video on his X account, which seemingly showed the aftermath of him getting physically assaulted. He was with three masked men, one of whom was recording using Rangesh's phone. The video showed the YouTuber with torn clothing, sitting propped up against a tree.

The video also showed the men seemingly harassing N3on. However, many speculated on the authenticity of the video, as he can be seen wearing a mic in the video.

Also, since the video was uploaded on his official channel, netizens found the video suspicious. He also announced on his stream that he was quitting content creation, whilst still uploading regularly on YouTube.

4) Brutally insulting Ali C Lopez

Adin Ross, Sneako, and N3on were on a livestream together with TikTok personality and viral sensation Ali C Lopez, who is a trans woman who recently gained fame for her obesity. However, the conversation turned dark when N3on started insulting Ali in a demeaning manner, enough for Sneako to leave the call to save face.

"Please f**king tell me! How do you not want to kill yourself? You're fat, obese. Somebody needs to f**king stone you, b**ch! Someone needs to f**king stone you!"

After N3on and Sneako left the call, Adin apologized on his behalf to the TikTok star, stating that if she wanted to come and fly out, he would love to have a more civilized conversation.

Comment byu/Cherry_Queasy from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

N3on's derogatory statements were heavily criticized by netizens online for being insensitive and unnecessarily rude.

5) N3on calls Andrew Tate a "human trafficker"

Recently, Andrew Tate offered to fly Rangesh out to Romania and train him to defend himself since he got jumped. Tate also took a shot at Rangesh while reacting to one of his videos that shows the contentious YouTuber surrounded by women.

Andrew speculated that the women were probably drunk and hinted that the women might subsequently assert that N3on had assaulted them, alluding to what he believes are inconsistencies in the legal systems of Western nations.

Rangesh reacted explosively to the video, calling Andrew out while streaming on Kick:

"Get off my d*ck, Andrew Tate! You're literally a human trafficking r**ist, and you're on my d*ck."

Netizens also were not very impressed with Rangesh's response. X user @DoopamineHit had this to say:

Expand Tweet

N3on "Rangesh" is a contentious personality who is gaining notoriety for being a part of many controversies and for being associated with other controversial streamers like Adin Ross and Sneako. He streams regularly on Kick, a rival platform to Twitch.