“America is disgusting” - Andrew Tate erupts in reaction to N3on’s wild party video featuring countless twerking women

Andrew Tate has seemingly jibed at N3on (real name: Rangesh Mutama) in response to a wild party video of the latter. N3on, a YouTuber/streamer, has lately gained considerable notoriety in the social media realm owing to a few controversial comments.

Meanwhile, Tate is a 36-year-old American-British former kickboxer. In 2022, 'Cobra' witnessed a meteoric rise in his status as a celebrity, courtesy of many incendiary comments on socio-political issues.

In December 2022, Andrew Tate, his younger brother Tristan Tate, and two of their alleged accomplices were arrested in Romania. They were accused of human trafficking, r*pe, forming an organized crime group, and other crimes. After a three-month jail stint, they were shifted to house arrest.

The Tates were released from house arrest in August 2023, and their travel restrictions were further relaxed in September. Regardless, they're disallowed from leaving Romania, and their case is still under investigation. All things considered, the polarizing Tate wields significant influence with his public statements on society, politics, etc.

Andrew Tate has now reacted to the video in which controversial YouTuber/streamer N3on is seen partying with several twerking women. He asserted that the women were likely inebriated. Alluding to the current legal framework in Western countries, 'Cobra' suggested that the women could later claim they'd been assaulted by N3on. Tate tweeted:

"Isn’t this all se*ual assault? I mean according to the laws of the West all of these women can claim victim right? They had alcohol in their systems which voids their right to consent. Did they consent at all?"

Furthermore, 'Cobra' labeled N3on and the women's actions as 'haram.' In the Islamic faith, 'haram' implies everything that's prohibited as per Islamic law, as mentioned in the primary Muslim religious scriptures such as the Quran.

Tate converted to Islam in late 2022. On that note, criticizing N3on and the women for their un-Islamic actions, he lambasted America. 'Cobra' tweeted:

"Man. America is disgusting. You only see this sh** in America. Where are these girls fathers? There are no wives in that entire place. Haram."

Andrew Tate condemns Pride flags and the erosion of its traditional American values

Over the past few months, Andrew Tate has often come in conflict with notable political commentators on both sides of the Western political spectrum. Tate recently took aim at American-Canadian conservative political personality Steven Crowder after the latter tweeted that American values and Islamic values are mutually exclusive.

Andrew Tate responded to the tweet by taking yet another jibe at the LGBT community. He opined that the Pride flag is the only American value left. Claiming that the Pride flag and gang signs are the only things that the US government protects, Tate tweeted the following in defense of Islam:

"The pride flag are the only American values left that the government protects. It is the only thing you can not insult. That’s all that’s left of American values. Gang signs and pride flags. So you are correct. The Quran prohibits worship of that trash."

