Andrew Tate polarizes Twitter with explanation of LGBTQ escalation - "You need to stop"

Social media influencer Andrew Tate is certainly no stranger to controversy. The latest subject that ‘Top G’ has caused a stir with is the supposed “escalation” of the LGBT community.
A clip has recently emerged on Twitter that sees Tate discuss the subject, showing him demonstrate this apparent “escalation” in a trademark controversial fashion.
“I’m gay? Cool. I wanna get married. Fine. I wanna wave my d*ck in your kid’s face. Whoa whoa whoa whoa!”
Unsurprisingly, such an abrasive opinion has largely polarised Tate’s audience on Twitter, with many people horrified at his views.
However, for as many people that were disappointed by ‘Top G’, there were plenty of fans who showed their support for the former kickboxing champion.
The controversial clip above appears to have been taken from Andrew Tate’s latest lengthy interview with entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David, which was made available earlier this week.
Andrew Tate controversy: which other topics does ‘Top G’ touch upon in his new interview?
Last week saw entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David release a teaser for his new interview with Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, and almost immediately, fans across the world were quickly excited.
The four-hour plus interview is now available on YouTube, and sees ‘Top G’ touch upon a number of notable – and controversial – subjects, including religion, his recent interview with the BBC, and more.
Many of these subjects have already been spoken about by both Tate brothers on their own Twitter accounts.
Tristan Tate, for example, recently stoked controversy by suggesting that there ought to be unity between Christians and Muslims, despite centuries of conflict between their religions.
‘Top G’, meanwhile, claimed that he “destroyed” the BBC in his recent interview with the news outlet, which saw him clash with presenter Lucy Williamson on multiple occasions.
Watch Andrew and Tristan Tate’s brand-new interview with Patrick Bet-David below.