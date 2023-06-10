‘The enemy of my enemy is my friend’ - Andrew Tate’s brother makes bizarre appeal for unity among Muslims and Christians

Andrew Tate’s brother, Tristan, has called for unity among different religions.

The Tate brothers support the same religion, as Andrew converted to Islam last year. Meanwhile, people with different religious beliefs don’t always see eye to eye. Tristan Tate believes there should be unity, leading to this message posted on Twitter:

“Although I defend Islam to Christians and I defend Christianity to Muslims I have a better suggestion. 'The enemy of my enemy is my friend'. YES the religions are different, if they weren’t they’d have the same name and holy book. Accept it, move on. There’s a bigger enemy.”

Despite Tristan’s efforts, there likely won’t be a common ground for people with strong religious beliefs. The difference in ideology can contract others, making religion one of the most controversial topics for those that aren’t on the same page.

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman Although I defend Islam to Christians and I defend Christianity to Muslims I have a better suggestion.



“The enemy of my enemy is my friend”.



YES the religions are different, if they weren’t they’d have the same name and holy book.



Accept it, move on. There’s a bigger enemy. Although I defend Islam to Christians and I defend Christianity to Muslims I have a better suggestion.“The enemy of my enemy is my friend”. YES the religions are different, if they weren’t they’d have the same name and holy book. Accept it, move on. There’s a bigger enemy.

Andrew Tate’s brother believes he should be exonerated because of CCTV footage

In December 2022, the Tate brothers were arrested and accused of several disturbing charges, including human trafficking and forming an organized crime group. After several failed appeal attempts, the social media personalities were granted release to house arrest.

Throughout their imprisonment, Andrew Tate’s brother and ‘Top G’ continued advocating their innocence, claiming there wasn’t any evidence against them. As they await the next step in their legal proceedings, Tristan re-posted this headline on Twitter to make comparisons to his situation:

“You may have heard that #Olympic Boxer #HarryGarside's #DomesticAbuse charges were dropped this week due to 'video evidence'. What #ABC & other mainstream outlets are conveniently leaving out is this: the video is of his girlfriend beating him.”

Andrew Tate’s brother, Tristan, commented above the re-posted headline with this tweet:

“And if you’re accused of running a kidnapping gang from your house … a year of CCTV footage covering all angles showing that nobody was harmed or kidnapped should exonerate you. Everybody here has a smile on their face always. Soon I’ll get my chance to show it to a judge.”

The Tate brothers have continued to grow their massive fanbase during this difficult time. They are not in the clear yet, but the former kickboxers hope the Romanian Justice System will verify their innocence.

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman



Everybody here has a smile on their face always.



Soon I’ll get my chance to show it to a judge. 🏽 twitter.com/men_are_human/… Men Are Human @men_are_human



What



thewest.com.au/entertainment/… You may have heard that #Olympic Boxer #HarryGarside 's #DomesticAbuse charges were dropped this week due to 'video evidence'.What #ABC & other mainstream outlets are conveniently leaving out is this: the video is of his girlfriend beating him. You may have heard that #Olympic Boxer #HarryGarside's #DomesticAbuse charges were dropped this week due to 'video evidence'.What #ABC & other mainstream outlets are conveniently leaving out is this: the video is of his girlfriend beating him.thewest.com.au/entertainment/… https://t.co/V40N4AYU8B And if you’re accused of running a kidnapping gang from your house … a year of CCTV footage covering all angles showing that nobody was harmed or kidnapped should exonerate you.Everybody here has a smile on their face always.Soon I’ll get my chance to show it to a judge. And if you’re accused of running a kidnapping gang from your house … a year of CCTV footage covering all angles showing that nobody was harmed or kidnapped should exonerate you.Everybody here has a smile on their face always.Soon I’ll get my chance to show it to a judge. 🙏🏽 twitter.com/men_are_human/…

Poll : 0 votes