Andrew Tate blasts BBC after the botched interview: "Even with “degraded” powers I destroyed them"

Andrew Tate has continued to launch an attack against the BBC after releasing another scathing tweet aimed at the news outlet.

Last week, the viral figure invited the BBC into his home to conduct the first interview with 'Cobra' since his release from jail. The interview went viral for the way it unfolded, as Andrew Tate clashed with Lucy Williamson over several points.

'Cobra' slammed the new outlet during the interview procedure, and has now taken to Twitter to continue to blast the BBC.

Andrew Tate recently said this on Twitter:

"The BBC thought the pressures of jail affected my mental state. A su*ker punch would defeat me. Even with “degraded” powers I destroyed them with absolute ease. This is what I always say. Can you beat your enemies best day, on your worst day? You must be THAT GOOD."

See the tweet below:

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



Even with “degraded” powers I destroyed them with absolute ease.



This is what I always say.



Can you beat your enemies best day, on your worst day?



You must be THAT GOOD. Andrew Tate @Cobratate



But I’ve never wasted a single minute.



We must prepare for war. I haven’t slept properly in months.But I’ve never wasted a single minute.We must prepare for war. twitter.com/Cobratate/stat… I haven’t slept properly in months. But I’ve never wasted a single minute. We must prepare for war. twitter.com/Cobratate/stat… https://t.co/yeOX30eGCm The BBC thought the pressures of jail affected my mental state. A sucker punch would defeat me.Even with “degraded” powers I destroyed them with absolute ease.This is what I always say.Can you beat your enemies best day, on your worst day?You must be THAT GOOD. twitter.com/cobratate/stat… The BBC thought the pressures of jail affected my mental state. A sucker punch would defeat me. Even with “degraded” powers I destroyed them with absolute ease. This is what I always say. Can you beat your enemies best day, on your worst day?You must be THAT GOOD. twitter.com/cobratate/stat…

Andrew Tate has gone viral over recent years for his outlandish statements and beliefs that are perceived to be extreme. 'Cobra' has stated that he is fighting against "The Matrix", which refers to the powers that wish to silence him.

The controversial figure is currently under house arrest alongside his brother, Tristan Tate.

The pair were arrested in December due to allegations of human trafficking and sexual assault. Despite being held in jail for over three months, no charges have been filed against the Tate brothers.

Andrew Tate declares a war is happening right now

Andrew Tate has spoken at length about his fight against "The Matrix", the forces that 'Cobra' believes are attempting to silence him and control the masses.

Tate has declared that a war between good and evil is taking place right now, and took to Twitter to rally his followers to join him in the fight against the powers.

'Cobra' said this:

"THE REAL WORLD continues to be the target of these attacks. THE REAL WORLD's crime is being too successful. If you are an individual who wants to become financially independent, THE REAL WORLD is the best program for you and every single day we have hundreds of students who reach their first $10k made entirely online and on their own.

"The first step of many on their way to truly become free. THE REAL WORLD is too successful, and because of this, we continue to reinforce our defenses against Matrix attacks. THE REAL WORLD is now able to accept cryptocurrency for entry. We cannot be defeated."

See the tweet below:

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



Good versus Evil.



You ignore the signs because you do not want to accept what that means.



But the War is raging on.



And you are running out of time.



The Matrix agenda is being pushed ruthlessly and relentlessly to the masses.



They are… There is a War happening in the world.Good versus Evil.You ignore the signs because you do not want to accept what that means.But the War is raging on.And you are running out of time.The Matrix agenda is being pushed ruthlessly and relentlessly to the masses.They are… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… There is a War happening in the world.Good versus Evil.You ignore the signs because you do not want to accept what that means.But the War is raging on.And you are running out of time.The Matrix agenda is being pushed ruthlessly and relentlessly to the masses.They are… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Poll : 0 votes