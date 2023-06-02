"I don't owe you any degree of authority over me" - Andrew Tate slams the BBC for calling him the "most dangerous man in the world"

Andrew Tate, a figure known for sparking debates on the internet, was recently interviewed by the BBC in his Bucharest residence. Throughout the interview, he faced a series of inquiries concerning his perceived misogynistic views and allegations of involvement in crimes related to rape and trafficking.

For those unaware, in December 2022, the Tate brothers were apprehended by Romanian authorities for their alleged involvement in sexual abuse and human trafficking. They remained in custody for three months. Subsequently, both have been placed under house arrest.

During his interview with the BBC, Andrew Tate staunchly refuted all allegations against him and vehemently asserted:

"I don't owe you any degree of authority over me"

Andrew Tate lashes out against BBC interviewer, denies all allegations

Andrew Tate has frequently faced scrutiny for his words and actions, and on June 1, the BBC decided to release an exclusive interview conducted with him at his residence.

During the interview, the reporter emphasized that Andrew Tate is often considered one of the world's most "dangerous" figures, known for his provocative statements and actions. Tate said:

"No women are coming out against me and accusing me of doing it (exploiting them)."

(Timestamp: 02:25)

When addressing his ongoing criminal case, Andrew Tate expressed the following (transcript from the BBC):

"We have an open criminal investigation, I am absolutely and utterly sure I’ll be found innocent."

He added:

"I’m telling you absolutely and utterly, I’ve never hurt anybody, that the case that’s been put against me is completely and utterly fabricated and I’m never gonna be found guilty of anything."

In response to the interviewer mentioning a person identified as "Sophie" who testified against him, Andrew Tate denied her existence and claimed she was a fictional character. He said:

"I'm doing you the favor as legacy media, giving you relevance, by speaking to you. And I'm telling you now, this Sophie, which the BBC has invented, who has no face. Nobody knows who she is. I know."

The interviewer also brought up quotes from Tate's past statements, including one in which he admitted having sexual relationships with women to motivate them to work for him. To this, Tate replied:

"I've never said that, that's something you found on the internet, doesn't mean I've said it."

During the interview, Tate was confronted with recent news of British schools implementing an embargo on his name and prohibiting discussions about him due to his controversial beliefs. He responded by stating:

"I preach hard work, discipline. I'm an athlete, I preach anti-drugs, I preach religion, I preach no alcohol, I preach no knife crime. Every single problem with modern society I'm against.”

Furthermore, Tate mentioned that England is facing a crisis of knife violence and an increase in men's mental health issues. He implied that in light of these pressing concerns, citizens should prioritize commenting on those issues rather than focusing on him.

The online community reacts to the interview

The interview clips were shared on Twitter, where Tate's fans gathered to express their reactions and opinions. Here are some of the notable comments:

Will Larcombe @will_larcombe @TRWAlive was great when Elon Musk switched the tables on them too 🤦🏻‍♂️ people losing respect more and more for the mainstream. As a Brit it’s embarrassing to see this arrogant stance. BBC should be something to be proud of. @Cobratate How dare someone ask the BBC questionswas great when Elon Musk switched the tables on them too 🤦🏻‍♂️ people losing respect more and more for the mainstream. As a Brit it’s embarrassing to see this arrogant stance. BBC should be something to be proud of. @TRWAlive @Cobratate How dare someone ask the BBC questions 😂 was great when Elon Musk switched the tables on them too 🤦🏻‍♂️ people losing respect more and more for the mainstream. As a Brit it’s embarrassing to see this arrogant stance. BBC should be something to be proud of.

Syd @sydney_bjorgum @TRWAlive @Cobratate man’s suit is so tight one sneeze and it’s over @TRWAlive @Cobratate man’s suit is so tight one sneeze and it’s over

Gin @ObiBinGinObi @TRWAlive @Cobratate You can always screen the questions prior to the interview by asking for them. If it’s being recorded and not live as well you can opt out of the interview. Both sides can. I highly doubt BBC cares anything at all about this clip. @TRWAlive @Cobratate You can always screen the questions prior to the interview by asking for them. If it’s being recorded and not live as well you can opt out of the interview. Both sides can. I highly doubt BBC cares anything at all about this clip.

Stephen R Power @racingblogger @TRWAlive @Cobratate The look on her face when questioned says it all. The mainstream media is one massive embarrassment. @TRWAlive @Cobratate The look on her face when questioned says it all. The mainstream media is one massive embarrassment.

The house arrest of Andrew Tate's brothers was recently extended for an additional 30 days, which means they are expected to remain in that status until June 30.

