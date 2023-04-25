"People who are against me are afraid" - Andrew Tate comments on British government running an "active campaign" to incriminate him

Controversial online personality Andrew Tate took to his Twitter account to make a stern critique of the British government encouraging schools in the UK to censor discussions related to the Tates. The news first broke in early 2023 when British news outlets reported on how teachers have been attempting to re-educate students who the former kickboxer has influenced.
The news made the rounds while Andrew was still in police custody. However, now that he has access to his devices again, he made a scathing remark about the topic, writing:
"People who are against me are afraid"
Why did British schools ban Andrew Tate? Controversial personality reacts
Andrew Tate's influence over the younger generation has frequently been called into question. In recent news, it has been reported that teachers in the UK are developing a new syllabus and presentations aimed at re-educating their students.
A recent speaker in parliament raised concerns about Tate's increasing influence over teenagers, outlining their points and concerns on the matter. This concern was raised to the current British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, with the demand for having enough resources in schools to tackle such issues.
Andrew Tate, of course, disagrees. According to the social media star, banning him from schools is part of a larger agenda to censor him. He went on to include several other examples of establishments that have put an embargo on him, such as - Airbnb, Uber, Discord, and Spotify.
He further insinuated that had he been a member of the LGBTQ community, he would have been given a free pass. He wrote:
"I am banned from Airbnb, Uber, Discord, Spotify. Im banned from basically any app on the appstore. I was put in Jail. In a hole. To rot. But if I cut my d*ck off and wore a dress and told men to do the same, I wouldn't be seen as poisonous to the minds of the youth."
Here's what the community had to say
Andrew Tate is among the online community's most contentious yet followed names. Reacting to his recent rant, Twitter users tweeted the following:
Despite having access to his social media accounts and devices, he remains under house arrest for the next month. Investigations regarding his alleged involvement in human trafficking and sexual assault are still being conducted.