"People who are against me are afraid" - Andrew Tate comments on British government running an "active campaign" to incriminate him

Controversial online personality Andrew Tate took to his Twitter account to make a stern critique of the British government encouraging schools in the UK to censor discussions related to the Tates. The news first broke in early 2023 when British news outlets reported on how teachers have been attempting to re-educate students who the former kickboxer has influenced.

The news made the rounds while Andrew was still in police custody. However, now that he has access to his devices again, he made a scathing remark about the topic, writing:

"People who are against me are afraid"

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



I am banned from being discussed in schools around the world.



Because I tell young men to question everything, work hard, go to the gym, get as rich as possible, never quit, respect themselves and that all the pain will be worth it in the end. I am banned from being discussed in schools around the world. The British government has an…

Why did British schools ban Andrew Tate? Controversial personality reacts

Andrew Tate's influence over the younger generation has frequently been called into question. In recent news, it has been reported that teachers in the UK are developing a new syllabus and presentations aimed at re-educating their students.

A recent speaker in parliament raised concerns about Tate's increasing influence over teenagers, outlining their points and concerns on the matter. This concern was raised to the current British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, with the demand for having enough resources in schools to tackle such issues.

Andrew Tate, of course, disagrees. According to the social media star, banning him from schools is part of a larger agenda to censor him. He went on to include several other examples of establishments that have put an embargo on him, such as - Airbnb, Uber, Discord, and Spotify.

He further insinuated that had he been a member of the LGBTQ community, he would have been given a free pass. He wrote:

"I am banned from Airbnb, Uber, Discord, Spotify. Im banned from basically any app on the appstore. I was put in Jail. In a hole. To rot. But if I cut my d*ck off and wore a dress and told men to do the same, I wouldn't be seen as poisonous to the minds of the youth."

Here's what the community had to say

Andrew Tate is among the online community's most contentious yet followed names. Reacting to his recent rant, Twitter users tweeted the following:

The Real World @therealworld_ai



@Cobratate The news is the weapon, the mind is the battlefield. The agendas are obvious, you must resist the daily Matrix programming. If The Real World didn't operate on its own servers, The Matrix would already have it banned.

The Real World Success Stories @TRW_Success



Even if the whole world is against you.



As long as God is on your side.



@Cobratate Stand strong and hold fast to the truth. Even if the whole world is against you. As long as God is on your side. You will emerge victorious.

Xavier Palfreman @xavierjp__



@Cobratate Keep fighting the good fight in the path and name of Allah. These trials and tribulations will work in your favour on the day of judgement. They serve as an expiation for sins, a means of getting closer to Allah, and an indicator that you're on the right path.

Notorious-celt @CelticNotorious

@Cobratate You tell young men to get as rich as possible by targeting vulnerable women to work for you as cam girls. You are a top role model fella aren't you.

Jess 𝓭𝓸 𝓲𝓽 @jess_do_it_x



I do think it's folly, but not for the same reasons as you Andrew.



@Cobratate They can't discuss you honestly in schools due to libel, you know that. And so they have opted not to discuss you at all. I do think it's folly, but not for the same reasons as you Andrew. I don't agree with you being banned from social media, and follow you here on Twitter.…

Despite having access to his social media accounts and devices, he remains under house arrest for the next month. Investigations regarding his alleged involvement in human trafficking and sexual assault are still being conducted.

