How did Rishi Sunak make his money? New British PM's whopping net worth explored

Rishi Sunak will be Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister. He was elected without opposition as leader of the governing Conservative Party on October 24, 2022 after Penny Mordaunt decided not to compete.

Sunak was leading with the public backing of around 357 Tory MPs, which was more than the required number of 100. Sir Graham Brady, chair of the influential 1922 Committee of Backbench MPs, revealed at the Parliament complex that he got one nomination and Sunak emerged as the winner of the contest.

Sunak decided to contest the election on October 23, 2022, to replace Liz Truss as Prime Minister and fix the economic problems. Rishi's victory turned out to be a major moment in history as he was defeated by Prime Minister Liz Truss last month. On his last campaign pitch, he said that he is asking everyone for a chance to help fix the problems.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan BREAKING: Rishi Sunak is new UK Prime Minister. He’ll be the first British-Asian PM & first Hindu PM, and at 42, the youngest PM in modern times. I’ve backed @RishiSunak for a long time, think he’s the right guy for the job, and wish him every success. BREAKING: Rishi Sunak is new UK Prime Minister. He’ll be the first British-Asian PM & first Hindu PM, and at 42, the youngest PM in modern times. I’ve backed @RishiSunak for a long time, think he’s the right guy for the job, and wish him every success. https://t.co/oNfKXlk9R2

Rishi Sunak promised integrity, professionalism, and accountability at all levels of government, saying that he would work for the rest of the day. He continued to add that although the United Kingdom is a great country, it is facing a "profound economic crisis." He added:

"That's why I am standing to be leader of the Conservative Party and your next Prime Minister."

Lizz Truss resigned from her post on Thursday, October 20, 2022, after an open revolt against her leadership in the Conservative Party.

Rishi Sunak is married to millionaire Akshata Murty,

Rishi Sunak has been the Leader of the Conservative Party since October 24, 2022. He was previously the Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2020 to 2022 and Chief Secretary of the Treasury from 2019 to 2020.

According to various online sources, the 42-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around £730m. He and his wife, Akshata Murty, are the owners of four houses worth £15m in London, Yorkshire, and Los Angeles.

Rishi Sunak's family has also contributed to his overall net worth (Image via Victoria Jones/Getty Images)

Their house in Kensington includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two reception rooms divided over four storeys along with a private garden. The Yorkshire property is spread over 12 acres and has an ornamental lake. Rishi Sunak's family was also permitted to build a swimming pool, gym, and tennis court in 2021.

The price of their California penthouse is said to be around £5.5m and it is located near the beach where the movie Baywatch was filmed. Rishi and Akshata were also included in the list of the UK's wealthiest 250 people on the Sunday Times Rich List.

Rishi earned around £151,649 when he was Chancellor and is believed to be the wealthiest man in the House of Commons. Since he is now the Prime Minister of Britain, he is expected to earn more.

He was initially a partner at two popular hedge funds and an analyst for the investment bank Goldman Sachs. The Times reported that he was a multi-millionaire in his mid-20s.

Rishi Sunak's father-in-law, Narayan Murthy, is a billionaire and the co-founder of Infosys. The company's revenues increased from $11.8 billion to $13.5 billion last year. Narayan Murty's net worth is currently estimated to be around $3.5 billion.

Sunak's wife Akshata is the owner of a fashion label called Akshata Designs and the director of a venture capital firm. This means that Akshata also equally contributes to the overall earnings of the Sunak family.

According to The Guardian, on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Rishi Sunak will meet King Charles at Buckingham Palace where he will be asked to form a government.

On the same morning, at 9 am BST (4 am ET), former British PM, Liz Truss, will chair a final meeting of her cabinet before making a speech outside Downing Street. Following this, at 11:35 am BST (6:35 am ET), Sunak will then give a speech outside 10, Dowing Street as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

