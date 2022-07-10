WATCH: Rishi Sunak’s resurfaced video about ‘no working class friends’ sparks debate online

An online video of UK PM aspirant Rishi Sunak has resurfaced online, where he can be heard saying that he has no “working class” friends. This video from 2001, has caught the eye of netizens, and they can’t stop talking about it.

Sunak, racing as a frontrunner for the UK Prime Minister's post, was seen saying:

“I have friends who are aristocrats, I have friends who are upper-class, I have friends who are, you know, working-class. Well, not working class.”

Shot as a part of the BBC documentary Middle Classes- Their Rise & Sprawl, the video has created quite a stir on social media.

Conor Gogarty @ConorGogarty The full Sunak clip is even more toe-curling The full Sunak clip is even more toe-curling https://t.co/vIVI6UTPun

“The full clip is toe-curling”: Netizens react as Rishi Sunak's clip gains momentum on social media

The clip has amassed over 3 million views in just a few hours, and people have a lot of opinions about this short 8-second clip. One Twitter user tweeted and said:

“Rishi Sunak, on camera, saying his friends are Aristocrats and members of the upper class, “not working class”. He would be a Prime Minister for the few not the many.”

David Lammy @DavidLammy Rishi Sunak, on camera, saying his friends are Aristocrats and members of the upper class, “not working class”.



He would be a Prime Minister for the few not the many.



Rishi Sunak, on camera, saying his friends are Aristocrats and members of the upper class, “not working class”. He would be a Prime Minister for the few not the many.https://t.co/UvLLPFt8JG

At the same time, a lot of people took offense and made sure to display their emotions with the help of emojis. A user, using a “disgusted face” emoticon, said:

“Fishy Rishi has friends who are aristocrats, friends who are upperclass & friends who are working class...Err err. well er not working class.”

At the same time, people are inquisitive and curious to know if the contender has any working class friends now. The user said:

“Interested to know if Rishi Sunak has any working class friends now?”

Andrew Spooner 🥄🥄🥄🥄🥄 @andrewspoooner Apart from giving them orders when they come round to clean his house I doubt Rishi Sunak has any interaction with the working class or anyone on low pay. Apart from giving them orders when they come round to clean his house I doubt Rishi Sunak has any interaction with the working class or anyone on low pay.

Others also criticized his statement and said:

“I try to avoid politics on my social media, but I feel I have to put this out there, if Rishi Sunak becomes PM for the UK, you'll find me working remotely from another country and never paying tax here again.”

Becky Barrett @BeckyBarrettBBM I try to avoid politics on my social media, but I feel I have to put this out there, if @RishiSunak becomes PM for the UK, you'll find me working remotely from another country and never paying tax here again #ExcludedUK I try to avoid politics on my social media, but I feel I have to put this out there, if @RishiSunak becomes PM for the UK, you'll find me working remotely from another country and never paying tax here again #ExcludedUK

Sunak is an Indian-origin leader campaigning to become the next UK Prime Minister. His announcement in a bid to become United Kingdom’s next Prime Minister came just a day after Boris Johnson said he would resign from the party.

Posting about the same on social media, Sunak said:

“I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister. Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country. #Ready4Rishi”

Ready For Rishi @RishiSunak



Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country.



Sign up ready4rishi.com I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister.Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country. #Ready4Rishi Sign up I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister.Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country. #Ready4RishiSign up 👉 ready4rishi.com https://t.co/LldqjLRSgF

Soon enough, people started comparing him to Boris Johnson. Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, a politician, tweeted:

“To be fair to Rishi Sunak - Boris Johnson is NOT a friend of the working class and quite unlikely he had any as friends but the working class voted for him anyway.”

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu @SholaMos1 twitter.com/PoliticsJOE_UK… PoliticsJOE @PoliticsJOE_UK Rishi Sunak is not a friend of the working class Rishi Sunak is not a friend of the working class https://t.co/wmL8bAQztT To be fair to Rishi Sunak - Boris Johnson is NOT a friend of the working class and quite unlikely he had any as friends but the working class voted for him anyway To be fair to Rishi Sunak - Boris Johnson is NOT a friend of the working class and quite unlikely he had any as friends but the working class voted for him anyway👀 twitter.com/PoliticsJOE_UK…

Entering the race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister, Rishi is a businessman and the co-founder of a large investment firm. He worked with investment bank Goldman Sachs and other hedge fund firms before launching his political career in 2014. He is the former Chancellor of the Exchequer. He resigned from the post on July 5, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far