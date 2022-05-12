British PM Boris Johnson joins TikTok only to get brutally trolled by audience

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined TikTok on May 11, 2022. The leader uploaded a video to a TikTok account with the ID @10downingstreet, where he triumphantly announced his entry on the popular social media app.

It didn't take long for users to stumble upon the account, where they flooded the comments section with hilarious reactions. Numerous users trolled the politician, while many asked for his resignation.

Boris Johnson made a TikTok account to post behind the scenes from his office

Sophia Smith Galer @sophiasgaler Today, Boris Johnson had joined TikTok. Which is a good time to ask…how many other politicians in the UK are on TikTok, and what are their accounts like? 🧵 Today, Boris Johnson had joined TikTok. Which is a good time to ask…how many other politicians in the UK are on TikTok, and what are their accounts like? 🧵 https://t.co/n5omKIFDNh

The Prime Minister posted a 41-second video with the caption, "Welcome to Number 10 TikTok!" The video has already been viewed over 2.7 million times and contains a message from Boris Johnson that says:

"Hi friends, this is Boris Johnson here, launching the number 10 TikTok site. You won't necessarily catch me dancing on this site, but we will have all sorts of stuff about what we're doing to deliver on our priorities. Deliver for you on our agenda of uniting and leveling up our country."

He continued:

"And you'll get all sorts of messages and content that you might not get if you look at Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. This is intended to be a place where we can put out messages and behind the scenes, insights on what we're getting done. So, tune in number 10 TikTok."

The video received over 165k likes and 37k comments. Most of the comments trolled the minister, asking him to resign.

Aidan:

"Just think, you could be the first world leader to resign on TikTok. Be bold!"

lukieo0o:

"A good politician would resign in your shoes"

dragonmandy41:

"Boris Johnson resign ur not helping anyone at all"

Some even referred to the illegal party controversies at 10 Downing Street amidst the pandemic.

John moon:

"Been to any party's recently Boris? hahaha"

TootyMcNooty:

"You say we’re getting behind the scenes content, will that include the 2020 parties perhaps?"

Jack Blanchard:

"You gotta fight. For your rights. To Partaaaaaaay"

One of the top comments on the video said:

"The comments are gonna be turned off so quick"

Several other commenters shared a similar sentiment. However, many replied that Johnson is highly unlikely to check the comments. Others mocked the decision to join a Gen Z app.

Izzy:

"Here before the comments get turned off"

TheUnderdogIsHere:

"What made you think this would ever be a good idea"

Shona MacIver:

"For real why’s he come to a gen z app"

Nick Danyi:

"The country is going into recession so the government made a tiktok to help us"

Many joked, saying that Theresa Mary would have made dance videos and asked Boris Johnson to dance on Nicki Minaj's WAP.

Kandice:

"Theresa would have danced. 0.001/10 Boris"

Kevin:

"Hay Boris pls do the wap dance"

Others questioned the increasing cost of living in the country.

June Rawlinson-Tovey:

"Can you do a ticktock on how people on low incomes can manage with the higher cost in living?? I'd love to see you cope on minimum wage for the month!"

Maisy-Jayne:

"When you helping us with the cost of living?"

millie 🍓 @strawbbymillie WHY IS BORIS JOHNSON ON TIKTOK WHY IS BORIS JOHNSON ON TIKTOK https://t.co/blNI8SVzPZ

In addition to the comments, users also created numerous duo TikToks with the post. Readers have to go to the video and click on the audio link to check out the duo videos. The page will redirect to the duos created with Johnson's post. There are currently 341 videos made in pair with Johnson's debut TikTok video.

Boris Johnson posted a second video on the TikTok account. The video contains snippets of him and Rishi Sunak giving an interview. The video is captioned as "Listen to your priorities for 2022," and the video has received the same kind of comments as the first video.

Users will have to wait to see what more the "Number 10" TikTok account plans to post.

Edited by Sayati Das