How many languages does Boris Johnson speak? British PM speaks in Russian, takes internet by storm

On February 26, 2022, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared a video on Twitter to address the Russian-Ukrainian crisis after discussing it with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In the video, Johnson appealed to Russian citizens to stand up against Vladimir Putin's "unjustifiable assault" on Ukraine.

Johnson also labeled the crisis a "tragedy" for Russia. While speaking in English for most of the pre-recorded video, Johnson addressed the Russians in their native language. He said:

"To my Russian friends, I do not believe this war is in your name. It does not have to be this way."

Boris Johnson @BorisJohnson To the people of Ukraine: Slava Ukraini.



To the people of Russia: I do not believe this war is in your name.



This crisis, this tragedy, can and must come to an end. Because the world needs a free and sovereign Ukraine. To the people of Ukraine: Slava Ukraini. To the people of Russia: I do not believe this war is in your name. This crisis, this tragedy, can and must come to an end. Because the world needs a free and sovereign Ukraine. https://t.co/ijbAAb8G67

He later addressed the people of Ukraine in their native language, saying:

"This crisis, this tragedy, can and must come to an end because the world needs a free and sovereign Ukraine."

Can UK PM Boris Johnson speak Russian and Ukrainian?

Boris Johnson @BorisJohnson



Your right to choose your own destiny is a right that the United Kingdom and our allies will always defend.



Slava Ukraini To our Ukrainian friends in this moment of agony, we are with you and we are on your side.Your right to choose your own destiny is a right that the United Kingdom and our allies will always defend.Slava Ukraini To our Ukrainian friends in this moment of agony, we are with you and we are on your side.Your right to choose your own destiny is a right that the United Kingdom and our allies will always defend.Slava Ukraini 🇬🇧🇺🇦 https://t.co/YR8kUc1jum

In the video, Johnson speaks in English for the most part, before switching to Russian and Ukrainian. However, the British PM seemed to be reading a teleprompter, which could mean that the foreign parts of his speech were scripted (phonetically).

Johnson has no history of learning Slavic origin languages, which would make it somewhat counterintuitive to learn these specific foreign languages. Furthermore, the Russian and Ukrainian languages have different alphabets, pronunciation, vocabulary, and more, despite being of Indo-European Slavic origin.

The difference in origin also means that learning these languages with few similarities would be extremely difficult in a short span of time. As such, it is implausible that Boris Johnson is fluent in conversing or understanding the Russian and Ukrainian languages.

Languages known by British PM Boris Johnson

The 57-year-old politician can reportedly speak French, Italian, some Latin, and Greek. Boris Johnson grew up in the U.S., the U.K., and Brussels, where the official language is French. In 1973, Johnson's father got a job at the European Commission, due to which his family moved to the Uccle municipality in Brussels, where the eight-year-old Boris picked up some French linguistic skills.

Two years later, Johnson was admitted to Ashdown House preparatory boarding school in East Sussex, where he dabbled in Latin and Greek. Reportedly, Johnson also speaks a bit of Italian. However, it seems that the British Prime Minister is not entirely fluent in any of the foreign languages.

Online reaction to Boris addressing Ukraine and Russian citizens in their respective native languages

While many praised the Prime Minister for addressing the people in their own language, some vaguely criticized the speech.

🇬🇧 Mo 🇬🇧 @hammer_mo



But it appears the sanctions aren’t in force yet and your Home Secretary refuses to let any refugees come here.



Those two points need your time. Videos can wait. @BorisJohnson Nice speech.But it appears the sanctions aren’t in force yet and your Home Secretary refuses to let any refugees come here.Those two points need your time. Videos can wait. @BorisJohnson Nice speech.But it appears the sanctions aren’t in force yet and your Home Secretary refuses to let any refugees come here.Those two points need your time. Videos can wait.

Ed @Tollett_Ed @BorisJohnson One time I can say Boris Johnson speaks for me @BorisJohnson One time I can say Boris Johnson speaks for me

John Gatehouse @Jaygate



Sky News: Ukraine invasion - Boris Johnson directly addresses Russian people in their own language: 'I do not believe this war is in your name'.

news.sky.com/story/ukraine-…



via @GoogleNews At last he is doing the right thing. Using both languages is a brilliant idea.Sky News: Ukraine invasion - Boris Johnson directly addresses Russian people in their own language: 'I do not believe this war is in your name'.via @GoogleNews At last he is doing the right thing. Using both languages is a brilliant idea.Sky News: Ukraine invasion - Boris Johnson directly addresses Russian people in their own language: 'I do not believe this war is in your name'.news.sky.com/story/ukraine-…via @GoogleNews

Jesper Ib @Jesper_Ib @SkyNews I'm not a big BJ fan, but this time, he said it right (in all three languages). Ukrainian heroes need all the support they can get. #StandWithUkrain . Thank you Boris. @SkyNews I'm not a big BJ fan, but this time, he said it right (in all three languages). Ukrainian heroes need all the support they can get. #StandWithUkrain . Thank you Boris.

Vera A🗽 @VeraAtkinsF @visegrad24 The PM’s address to Ukraine and Russia gives a powerful message for ceasefire and negotiations. I hope it gives the Russian civilians the motivation to continue their protests against Putin’s attacks on Ukraine. @visegrad24 The PM’s address to Ukraine and Russia gives a powerful message for ceasefire and negotiations. I hope it gives the Russian civilians the motivation to continue their protests against Putin’s attacks on Ukraine.

SAGA @ValhallaaCrypto @visegrad24 he like a mix between a gerbil, google translate and walking thesaurus @visegrad24 he like a mix between a gerbil, google translate and walking thesaurus

Huggy Bear @HebrideanUK Boris Johnson speaking to the people of Russia in their own language just like Nicola Sturgeon speaks to neds… Boris Johnson speaking to the people of Russia in their own language just like Nicola Sturgeon speaks to neds…

Whiskycow @Whiskycow2 @SueASmith571 @AnushkaAsthana @BethRigby Boris Johnson is incredibly gifted with languages & is fluent in French, German, Latin & Ancient Greek. I mean really, really good at speaking them @SueASmith571 @AnushkaAsthana @BethRigby Boris Johnson is incredibly gifted with languages & is fluent in French, German, Latin & Ancient Greek. I mean really, really good at speaking them

Benedict Rogers 羅傑斯 @benedictrogers



But we must do even more to twitter.com/BorisJohnson/s… Boris Johnson @BorisJohnson To the people of Ukraine: Slava Ukraini.



To the people of Russia: I do not believe this war is in your name.



This crisis, this tragedy, can and must come to an end. Because the world needs a free and sovereign Ukraine. To the people of Ukraine: Slava Ukraini. To the people of Russia: I do not believe this war is in your name. This crisis, this tragedy, can and must come to an end. Because the world needs a free and sovereign Ukraine. https://t.co/ijbAAb8G67 An important and welcome message of solidarity with the people of Ukraine and an appeal to the people of Russia, spoken in part in their languages by Prime Minister @BorisJohnson But we must do even more to #StandWithUkriane and #FightForFreedom An important and welcome message of solidarity with the people of Ukraine and an appeal to the people of Russia, spoken in part in their languages by Prime Minister @BorisJohnson But we must do even more to #StandWithUkriane and #FightForFreedom twitter.com/BorisJohnson/s…

Matt @M__Martin



#BorisJohnsonResign #RussiaReport #ToryRussianMoney #Lebedev #PutinsPuppet twitter.com/ZelenskyyUa/st… Володимир Зеленський @ZelenskyyUa PM ’s defense and insidious attacks on Kyiv by the aggressor. Today needs the support of partners more than ever. We demand effective counteraction to the Russian Federation. Sanctions must be further strengthened. Held talks withPM @BorisJohnson . Reported on the course of’s defense and insidious attacks on Kyiv by the aggressor. Todayneeds the support of partners more than ever. We demand effective counteraction to the Russian Federation. Sanctions must be further strengthened. Held talks with 🇬🇧 PM @BorisJohnson. Reported on the course of 🇺🇦’s defense and insidious attacks on Kyiv by the aggressor. Today 🇺🇦 needs the support of partners more than ever. We demand effective counteraction to the Russian Federation. Sanctions must be further strengthened. Come on @BorisJohnson . You say plenty of words in many languages but you and your governments actions don't match your words. Come on @BorisJohnson. You say plenty of words in many languages but you and your governments actions don't match your words.#BorisJohnsonResign #RussiaReport #ToryRussianMoney #Lebedev #PutinsPuppet twitter.com/ZelenskyyUa/st…

One user tweeted that Johnson's usage of the native language after mostly speaking in English was "patronizing" to Russians and Ukrainians.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee