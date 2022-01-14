Viral video of Boris Johnson's lightsaber dance takes Twitter by storm 

Boris Johnson is being relentlessly mocked on Twitter after a video of him dancing at a party has resurfaced online. The clip was recorded as the COVID lockdowns in the UK came into being. The Prime Minister was dancing at a 'bring your own booze' gathering held in the garden of No.10.

Johnson was seen dancing to Lionel Richie’s All Night Long (All Night) with a woman next to him holding a lightsaber.

As the video went viral, many joked about the 57-year-old’s moves.

Henry Dyer @Direthoughts You've seen Michael Gove dancing - here's Boris Johnson dancing at a City Hall christmas party with who I think is the then chair of the London Assembly, who is wielding a lightsaber You've seen Michael Gove dancing - here's Boris Johnson dancing at a City Hall christmas party with who I think is the then chair of the London Assembly, who is wielding a lightsaber https://t.co/QVcujm2gDE

How did Boris Johnson’s dance clip go viral?

On January 13, Twitter user Henry Dyer uploaded the video to the platform. The video has amassed 592.5k views. Reposted videos of the same have gathered over 1.5 million views as well. Dyer tweeted:

“You’ve seen Michael Gove dancing - here’s Boris Johnson dancing at a City Hall Christmas party with who I think is the then chair of the London Assembly, who is wielding a lightsaber.”

Dyer went on to tweet that the 'lightsaber' was a gift from ILM/Lucasfilm in June 2013.

Henry Dyer @Direthoughts Here's a 2013 picture of Johnson and his lightsaber with Christopher Lee in case you fancy a closer look at it (no dancing) Here's a 2013 picture of Johnson and his lightsaber with Christopher Lee in case you fancy a closer look at it (no dancing) https://t.co/ywlAmhxUNG

He also tweeted a picture of Johnson holding the Star Wars lightsaber in 2013. Johnson said in an interview:

“I have a lightsaber in my office in Westminster – it is a most beautiful thing which was presented to me by no less a figure than Christopher Lee [who played Count Dooku in Star Wars].”

A few tweets regarding Johnson’s dance moves read:

JD @NotJDSports Me after watching the video of Boris Johnson dancing: Me after watching the video of Boris Johnson dancing: https://t.co/ywpVGOc3Gt

Boris Johnson responds to viral clip

As Johnson began facing backlash from citizens for being at a party while the country was under lockdown, he said in the House of Commons:

"I want to apologize; I know that millions of people across this country have made extraordinary sacrifices over the last 18 months. I know the anguish they've been through, unable to mourn their relatives. I know the rage they feel with me or with the government that I lead when in Downing street itself rules are not being followed by the people who make the rules."

He stated that he believed the party was a "work event," which received tremendous backlash.

A video of the Prime Minister's apology can be viewed above.

