How to unlock TikTok’s ‘secret’ emojis? Everything to know about the 46 hidden codes

TikTok is a gift that keeps on giving. The popular content app and the content creators on it have a great tendency to come up with new and innovative ways to keep the viewers' constantly curios. One of the ways that they do so is with a ‘secret’ list of emojis.

For the Millennial and GenZ generation, emojis are almost a language of their own. Users across social media thrive on using appropriate and unique emojis to convey their feelings. And understandably so. In a text-driven internet landscape, emojis are both convenient and efficient when it comes to expression of thoughts.

So, it only makes sense that the content app would have a special list of emojis that can only be accessed if users have the right codes. Let’s dig into the secret emoji world of TikTok.

TikTok’s secret emojis can be accessed by simple codes

Are you someone who’s struggling to find the codes to access these secret emojis? Well, fret not because we’ve got you covered. The codes that you need to unlock these emojis are just square brackets: [ ] which contain the name of the emoji, which is what the emoji is all about.

For instance, if you are looking for the hidden 'happy' emoji, all you have to do is type 'happy' in square brackets and as soon as you hit space, the text will turn into the emoji. While this is a generic example, let’s take a look at the specific code words that can get you some rare and specific emojis on the content app.

Loukas @LoukasHambi



Have you seen Tiktok's secret emojis? We've recently used these to garner more attention! Type in any of the below on Tiktok for a surprise

[proud] [rage] [cool] [nap] [shock] [hehe]



Have you used any of Tiktok's SECRET emojis? ATTENTION HACK on Tiktok...Have you seen Tiktok's secret emojis? We've recently used these to garner more attention! Type in any of the below on Tiktok for a surprise[proud] [rage] [cool] [nap] [shock] [hehe]Have you used any of Tiktok's SECRET emojis? ATTENTION HACK on Tiktok... 👀Have you seen Tiktok's secret emojis? We've recently used these to garner more attention! Type in any of the below on Tiktok for a surprise 😜 [proud] [rage] [cool] [nap] [shock] [hehe]Have you used any of Tiktok's SECRET emojis?

A total of 46 emojis are part of the unique emojis list. These are mainly divided into two types. The first are round emojis that come in different colors but resemble the face emojis in many ways.

The second ones are white colored, flat-top emojis that look like elongated faces with unique expressions. These emojis are uniform across operating systems, which means they do not differ between Android and iOS devices. Per some reports, these are not in use on TikTok’s web browser, but work flawlessly on the app.

So without further ado, here is the list of emojis with their code words, i.e. in square brackets:

Round emojis:

[angry]

[complacent]

[cry]

[drool]

[embarrassed]

[facewithrollingeyes]

[flushed]

[funnyface]

[greedy]

[happy]

[laughwithtears]

[lovely]

[scream]

[shout]

[smile]

[speechless]

[sulk]

[surprised]

[thinking]

[weep]

[wicked]

[wronged]

[yummy]

The secret round and flat-top emojis of TikTok. (Image via Emojipedia)

Flat-top emojis:

[angel]

[astonish]

[awkward]

[blink]

[cool]

[cute]

[disdain]

[excited]

[evil]

[hehe]

[joyful]

[laugh]

[loveface]

[nap]

[pride]

[proud]

[rage]

[shock]

[slap]

[smileface]

[stun]

[tears]

[wow]

Armed with these emojis, your TikTok game will absolutely go up a few notches.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan