TikTok's 'emoji translator' is resulting in some hilarious results

Two days after "Disney's steering wheel buddy", TikTok has found a new favorite trend. This trend, however, does not include running to the closest Target but only involves a smartphone and a good internet connection.

The "emoji translator" trend is taking over the app, with users trying to decipher the emoji version of different names. Similar trends have popped up many times in the past where people used online apps like Google translate.

Users are having a good laugh at TikTok's 'emoji translator' trend

Users trying out the new trend are finding hilarious results and sharing them on their accounts. The two-step conversion of a word to emoji and then back to words is not only interesting but also funny.

For example, a user on TikTok, with ID @hehehe_its_a_marvelfan tried to translate the names of Marvel characters and all of them resulted to John F. They posted the video with the caption, "My favorite is John F. (smile emoji) (skull emoji) (laugh emoji)"

Here's how you can join the trend:

1) Download an emoji translator app from the app store. The most popular app on android is called "emoji translator". Those who don't want to download an app can use a google website with the same name.

2) Select the word you want to translate. Using character names from famous shows or movies is a popular choice.

3) Turn on the screen recording feature and start translating.

4) Edit the recorded video with apps like Filmora or Capcut, and post it on TikTok.

5) Remember to pair the video with a piece of viral music to give it a better chance of landing on the FYP section.

The #emojitranslate has over 4.8 million views on TikTok.

Users create nostalgia videos with a filter

The social media platform has reported over 1 billion monthly users, so it's very natural for various trends to go viral simultaneously. One such trend is the "echo trend" that went viral late last week.

Also Read Article Continues below

Users put videos of happy memories through a filter to show how it would look and sound as a memory. The filter added an echo to the audio which made it sound almost nostalgic.

Edited by Ashish Yadav