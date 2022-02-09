What is Disney’s steering wheel buddy? Where to buy, price and everything to know about the viral TikTok trend 

TikTok is among the top three social media applications used in the world. With a user base close to a billion, it is no surprise that micro trends keep popping up on the platform every other week.

One trend that has gone viral this week is Disney's steering wheel buddy. The trend is not a challenge. Instead, users buy a surprise toy from Target and show it off on their steering wheels.

The trend has made the product sell out in many Target stores.

TikTok users are flocking to Target to buy their very own wheel buddy

Disney has partnered with Target to create surprise ball toys called Disney Cutie Cuffs. The toy is manufactured by Bullsitoy and includes a pocket-sized plushie with straps worn around the wrist or on the steering wheel.

Buyers can get one of the six Disney characters, including:

Pascal, the chameleon from Tangled Minnie mouse Mickey Mouse Stich, from Lilo and Stich Olaf, the snowman from Frozen Squirt, the turtle from Finding Nemo.

The product was initially targeted at children but has found customers among TikTok users taking part in the trend.

They record themselves buying the product from Target and then guess what will come out of the container. They end the video showcasing the toy attached to their steering wheels.

Cutie Cuffs listed on eBay

A few creators have also felt upset about not getting the character they wanted. The demand for the toy has made it sell out in many stores as the product is not being sold online. It also made the item list on eBay for $24.

Netizens can't wait to get their own steering buddy

Internet users are going store to store in search of the plusies, and some even bought multiple boxes to get their favorite character. Here are a few reactions from Twitter.

Beth 🌻 @bethk1218 i just want one disney cutie cuff and y’all devoured all of them at target i just want one disney cutie cuff and y’all devoured all of them at target 😑

Bratty Laura 🌻 @Floora_ Told arturo I want a Disney cutie cuff for my steering wheel, let’s see if he can find one at target lol it’s not listed on the app but TikTok said it’s sold there Told arturo I want a Disney cutie cuff for my steering wheel, let’s see if he can find one at target lol it’s not listed on the app but TikTok said it’s sold there 😅😅

p @dwbbily perhaps i should go to target to get a disney cutie cuff perhaps i should go to target to get a disney cutie cuff

Nessa❤️ @luvvnessaa Rlly hope Kate finds me the Disney cutie cuffs from target :( Rlly hope Kate finds me the Disney cutie cuffs from target :(

Amanda 🌊 @carelesschoirs Target lady was deff judging me for buying 2 Disney cutie cuffs. I just wanted Olaf ok!!!!! (I did not get Olaf. Maybe next time.) Target lady was deff judging me for buying 2 Disney cutie cuffs. I just wanted Olaf ok!!!!! (I did not get Olaf. Maybe next time.)

yaz (taylor’s version) @yazminalexiaa i would like a Disney steering wheel buddy to navigate my driving anxiety with me, pascal or stitch would be ideal i would like a Disney steering wheel buddy to navigate my driving anxiety with me, pascal or stitch would be ideal

Vicki @victoriaaa_311 I NEED to go to target so I can get a Disney steering wheel buddy I NEED to go to target so I can get a Disney steering wheel buddy 😍

Madison @madss_rosee @gcIdkisses I’m going for those steering wheel cover buddy Disney toy things @gcIdkisses I’m going for those steering wheel cover buddy Disney toy things

Ashleigh @Gantert_17 Halfway through the day and halfway to going to target to get a steering wheel buddy let’s goooo Halfway through the day and halfway to going to target to get a steering wheel buddy let’s goooo https://t.co/a3quyFARlC

Trends can prove to be incredibly beneficial for companies and the sales of their products. Hot rollers from Conair got sold out of Amazon as the beauty community got taken over by the blowout hairstyle, and rollers became a viral product.

