What is Disney’s steering wheel buddy? Where to buy, price and everything to know about the viral TikTok trend 

TikTok user Emma Spitznagel showing off her steering wheel buddy (Image via spitzy06/TikTok)
TikTok user Emma Spitznagel showing off her steering wheel buddy (Image via spitzy06/TikTok)
Esha Singh
ANALYST
Modified Feb 09, 2022 10:41 PM IST
TikTok is among the top three social media applications used in the world. With a user base close to a billion, it is no surprise that micro trends keep popping up on the platform every other week.

One trend that has gone viral this week is Disney's steering wheel buddy. The trend is not a challenge. Instead, users buy a surprise toy from Target and show it off on their steering wheels.

The trend has made the product sell out in many Target stores.

TikTok users are flocking to Target to buy their very own wheel buddy

STEERING WHEEL BUDDY https://t.co/4THkKHJJl6

Disney has partnered with Target to create surprise ball toys called Disney Cutie Cuffs. The toy is manufactured by Bullsitoy and includes a pocket-sized plushie with straps worn around the wrist or on the steering wheel.

Buyers can get one of the six Disney characters, including:

  1. Pascal, the chameleon from Tangled
  2. Minnie mouse
  3. Mickey Mouse
  4. Stich, from Lilo and Stich
  5. Olaf, the snowman from Frozen
  6. Squirt, the turtle from Finding Nemo.

The product was initially targeted at children but has found customers among TikTok users taking part in the trend.

They record themselves buying the product from Target and then guess what will come out of the container. They end the video showcasing the toy attached to their steering wheels.

Cutie Cuffs listed on eBay (Image via eBay)
Cutie Cuffs listed on eBay (Image via eBay)

A few creators have also felt upset about not getting the character they wanted. The demand for the toy has made it sell out in many stores as the product is not being sold online. It also made the item list on eBay for $24.

Netizens can't wait to get their own steering buddy

Internet users are going store to store in search of the plusies, and some even bought multiple boxes to get their favorite character. Here are a few reactions from Twitter.

i just want one disney cutie cuff and y’all devoured all of them at target 😑
Told arturo I want a Disney cutie cuff for my steering wheel, let’s see if he can find one at target lol it’s not listed on the app but TikTok said it’s sold there 😅😅
perhaps i should go to target to get a disney cutie cuff
Rlly hope Kate finds me the Disney cutie cuffs from target :(
Target lady was deff judging me for buying 2 Disney cutie cuffs. I just wanted Olaf ok!!!!! (I did not get Olaf. Maybe next time.)
@txtgloss they had them at target!!! they’re called disney cutie cuffs!
i would like a Disney steering wheel buddy to navigate my driving anxiety with me, pascal or stitch would be ideal
I NEED to go to target so I can get a Disney steering wheel buddy 😍
@gcIdkisses I’m going for those steering wheel cover buddy Disney toy things
Halfway through the day and halfway to going to target to get a steering wheel buddy let’s goooo https://t.co/a3quyFARlC

Trends can prove to be incredibly beneficial for companies and the sales of their products. Hot rollers from Conair got sold out of Amazon as the beauty community got taken over by the blowout hairstyle, and rollers became a viral product.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
