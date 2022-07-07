Is Boris Johnson resigning? Scandal explained as UK Prime Minister vows to keep going

On Tuesday, July 5, two UK ministers resigned over their lack of confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson, namely Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid. Both of them turned in resignations within 10 minutes of each other, per Firstpost.

As per the publication, junior ministers and other associates of Sunak and Javid also resigned from their respective posts. Following the resignations, Boris Johnson appointed Nadhim Zahawi as the Finance Minister (Chancellor of the Exchequer), and Steve Barclay replaced Javid as the Health Minister.

Numerous media outlets reported that the resignations might have been due to Johnson's handling of the s*xual misconduct allegations against parliament member Chris Pincher. The former lawmaker and deputy chief whip quit last week following the accusations of him groping two male colleagues. Meanwhile, other allegations have emerged since his resignation.

Boris Johnson doubles down, and will "keep going" despite the resignation of his MPs over no-confidence

On Wednesday, July 6, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared on Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons. Johnson addressed the 18 recent resignations and said:

"The job of a Prime Minister in difficult circumstances, when you've been handed a colossal mandate, is to keep going, and that's what I am going to do."

The 58-year-old vowed to "keep going" despite the mass resignation and said:

"It's exactly when times are tough, that when the country faces pressures on the economy and pressures on their budgets and when we have the biggest war in Europe for 80 years, that is exactly the moment that you'd expect a government to continue with its work, not to walk away, and to get on with the job."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his scandals

Since Johnson replaced the former UK Prime Minister Theresa May in 2019, the British Conservative Party leader has found himself embroiled in many controversies as he spearheaded Brexit.

However, it appears that, despite the recent controversy surrounding his role as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Johnson is unlikely to resign from his post. The 58-year-old made that clear during his aforementioned Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons on July 6.

Chris Pincher controversy

The recent controversy surrounds the s*xual misconduct allegations against former deputy chief whip Pincher. Johnson appointed Pincher in February this year, and later the PM's office stated that Johnson had been unaware of the former Parliament member's past allegations. However, Simon McDonald, a former top civil servant, recently revealed that he had investigated the accusations against Pincher in 2019 and reportedly backed the complaints.

Downing Street Flat refurbishment

In December last year, the Conservative Party was fined £17,800 as they had failed to report the usage of a donation to fund the refurbishment of the Prime Minister's official residence at Downing Street. According to reports, the refurbishments were designed by a celebrity designer and used expensive wallpapers.

#PartyGate

This political scandal arose after Boris Johnson and his conservative party held get-togethers during the rise of COVID cases. Some of these parties were reportedly held at Johnson's Downing Street flat.

In June 2020, Johnson reportedly attended a birthday party in Downing Street, for which he was fined over breaking COVID rules. At the time, the opposition called for his resignation but Johnson did not pay heed to such calls. Later, he offered a "full apology."

Later in April 2021, Boris Johnson had to apologize to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, as it had been reported that conservative party members reportedly partied during Prince Philip's funeral.

Owen Paterson

The Guardian published an exposé on former Conservative MP Owen Paterson's shady practices of lobbying for companies that had paid him. Investigations found that Paterson had used his position to promote two companies multiple times.

The Committee on Standard decided to suspend the MP for 30 days, but following the backlash, Paterson resigned. The Conservative party lost the election to replace his position as a Parliament Member.

Other s*xual misconduct allegations against party members

Boris Johnson's Conservative party has had multiple instances where members were alleged of s*xual misconduct. These include lawmakers like Imran Ahmad Khan, who was found guilty of s*xually abusing a 15-year-old boy. Another unidentified lawmaker was arrested due to allegations of r*pe and assault-related offenses.

With these controversies plaguing Boris Johnson and his party, it remains to be seen whether the British Prime Minister will be ousted before he resigns. However, the determined conservative leader is likely to complete his tenure instead of valuing the calls for his resignation.

