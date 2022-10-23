Keith McNally net worth: Balthazar owner's fortune explored as he slams James Corden over restaurant behavior

Keith McNally recently criticized James Corden for lying about his abusive behavior towards the Balthazar staff. Corden, on the other hand, claimed that he was not wrong.

On October 21, 2022, McNally tagged Corden on Instagram and asked him to come clean about his behavior since Corden had denied doing anything wrong while speaking to The New York Times.

In the post, McNally wondered whether Corden was joking when he said that he hadn't done anything wrong.

McNally added that while he did not see Corden's problematic behavior, his staff could earn nothing by lying about his behavior. McNally mentioned in his post that if Corden wishes to retrieve the respect he gets from his fans, he must admit that he was wrong.

Keith ended the post by saying that he would offer free food to Corden at the French brasserie for the next 10 years if he apologizes to the servers he insulted.

Keith McNally's net worth explored

Keith McNally is a famous restaurateur and has opened various restaurants like Augustine, Balthazar, Café Luxembourg, Cherche Midi, Lucky Strike, Minetta Tavern, and Morandi, among others.

According to an article by The Guardian, he earns around £4.5 million pounds a year. Although detailed information on his assets is not available, he has earned a lot from his restaurants.

Keith was born into a working-class family and his father Jack McNally was an amateur boxer and docker. His brother Brian is a restaurateur in New York and his first wife Lynn Wagenknecht is also a restaurateur. Keith also got the opportunity to act in Alan Bennett's play Forty Years On in 1968.

McNally's restaurant Minetta Tavern was awarded three stars by Frank Bruni in 2009. He was also named The Restaurateur Who Invented Downtown by The New York Times.

James Corden apologizes to Keith McNally

James Corden was banned from Balthazar a few days ago, but the ban was later removed after Corden apologized to Keith McNally. McNally announced the same on Instagram and wrote that he believes in second chances.

He continued to add that since Corden apologized to him and his staff, he "doesn't deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar."

McNally banned Corden from Balthazar on Monday, October 18, 2022, and called him the most abusive customer in Balthazar since the restaurant opened 25 years ago. Keith posted two stories about James' rude behavior when his wife ordered an egg yolk omelet and he complained as the item had some egg white mixed with the egg yolk.

James immediately shouted at the server saying that he can't do his job and he prefers to go to the kitchen and cook the omelet himself. McNally mentioned in another post that he was feeling sorry for James following the incident.

