"The only one we need in Downing St": Hilarious Larry the Cat memes take over Twitter in wake of Liz Truss' resignation

Larry the Cat is trending again and this time it's because of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss' resignation.

On Thursday, October 20, 2022, Truss resigned as the PM of the United Kingdom and as the leader of the Conservative Party. Although she is expected to remain in incumbency until October 28, 2022, her resignation has made her the shortest serving PM in the history of the country.

James Felton @JimMFelton Liz Truss has become the shortest serving prime minister in history, beating previous record holder George Canning who *died of tuberculosis* 119 days into the job Liz Truss has become the shortest serving prime minister in history, beating previous record holder George Canning who *died of tuberculosis* 119 days into the job

While netizens were shocked by the news, it also gave them ample opportunity to create a memefest. Many even called Larry the Cat a potential candidate for the next PM. Larry has managed to outlast four UK Prime Ministers during his tenure as the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office.

Netizens joked that it was high time Larry the Cat was elected as the Prime Minister of the UK. One Twitter user even said that the cat "is the only one we need in Downing St."

Jazz ⧗ @DerpSwan Once again I'd like to say: Larry the Cat is the only one we need in Downing St Once again I'd like to say: Larry the Cat is the only one we need in Downing St https://t.co/M4M1CBGR2Y

Why is Larry the Cat trending after Liz Truss' resignation as the UK PM?

Larry the Cat has been Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office at 10 Downing Street since February 2011 (Image via The Sun)

As mentioned earlier, the tabby cat, Larry, is the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Officer at 10, Downing Street, London. He is the official resident cat at the UK PM's residence and executive office. Larry has been incumbent since February 2011 and has seen the Prime Ministerial tenures of David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

The cat arrived at the office to tackle a "rat problem" and has stayed ever since. He has received a lot of love from his fans in the UK and across the world. Now his fans want Larry to run as PM amidst the political chaos at Downing Street.

People have been posting hilarious memes on Twitter following Truss' resignation announcement. However, what really impressed people was Larry's own tweet about the matter.

Larry the Cat @Number10cat “The King has asked me to become Prime Minister because this nonsense has gone on long enough.” “The King has asked me to become Prime Minister because this nonsense has gone on long enough.” https://t.co/eFL3fgSfVL

Since then, people have flooded the micro-blogging site with memes about Larry as their Prime Minister.

Charleigh @Charleigh_95



at this rate we'll have to make Larry the Cat PM @Twitter Manu, we ran out of Intelligent and Competent people in power YEARS AGO. They all left.at this rate we'll have to make Larry the Cat PM @ManuIntiraymi @Twitter Manu, we ran out of Intelligent and Competent people in power YEARS AGO. They all left. at this rate we'll have to make Larry the Cat PM https://t.co/n6gXEdb3Dt

kareem deimezis yasin @thekareem Larry the Cat has already survived 4 Prime Ministers Larry the Cat has already survived 4 Prime Ministers 👑 https://t.co/gQaZTfdumI

🇬🇧 𝙳𝚊𝚕𝚘-oʇdʎɹƆ @dalocrypto



You heard it here first! @BabaCugs Larry the cat will be the next PM.You heard it here first! @BabaCugs Larry the cat will be the next PM. You heard it here first! https://t.co/4OotTD6K1B

Aman Sharma @AmanKayamHai_ Larry the Cat knew she won’t last Larry the Cat knew she won’t last https://t.co/tmUYV8hOpP

gregorio catarino @gregcatarino1



Larry the Cat - Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office. “The King has asked me to become Prime Minister because this nonsense has gone on long enough.” Larry the Cat - Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office. https://t.co/539N5SBpZ1

Mercuzo @MercuzoM This is Larry the cat. Larry lives at no 10 Downing Street. Larry has a lot of fans on social media. I think Larry might just be the most popular politician in the UK. Larry has all the qualities UK politicians seem to lack atm; composure, patience and class. #Larryin This is Larry the cat. Larry lives at no 10 Downing Street. Larry has a lot of fans on social media. I think Larry might just be the most popular politician in the UK. Larry has all the qualities UK politicians seem to lack atm; composure, patience and class. #Larryin https://t.co/kxdYflIXL5

TheMekon_Venus @TheMekon_Venus



Larry the cat has been very consistent though..



His policies on cat treats have never changed…he likes them. This hilarious.. Larry the cat has been very consistent though..His policies on cat treats have never changed…he likes them. https://t.co/dUIIWssG2Z

Claire BOOsseau! @ClaireRousseau



You think a cat would suffer such incompetent fools for a cabinet? Puh-lease. I've said it before and I'll say it again, the solution is right under our noses: LARRY THE CAT FOR PM. You think a cat would suffer such incompetent fools for a cabinet? Puh-lease.

Femi @Femi_Sorry Larry the Cat right now: Larry the Cat right now: https://t.co/qVFElgCwHm

joshua 🥬 @j0shua_wie +++BREAKING+++ Larry the Cat becoming next Prime Minister +++BREAKING+++ Larry the Cat becoming next Prime Minister https://t.co/lcZaIcLHZU

Alix Culbertson @alixculbertson

@No10Larry Larry the Cat, bored after seeing off his fourth prime minister Larry the Cat, bored after seeing off his fourth prime minister@No10Larry https://t.co/m17ejkalbt

Anonymous @PalinkaTown #UK For the sake of political stability, King Charles has now appointed Larry the Cat to lead a caretaker government in the UK. #Truss For the sake of political stability, King Charles has now appointed Larry the Cat to lead a caretaker government in the UK. #Truss #UK https://t.co/vSa7YhxOB0

Elizabeth May/Katrina Kendrick @_ElizabethMay Larry the Cat is poised to become the longest serving prime minister Larry the Cat is poised to become the longest serving prime minister

Other than memes about Larry the Cat, people also shared memes of lettuce and cheese that outlasted Truss' tenure at the Prime Ministerial office. Interested readers can check them out here.

Liz Truss announced her resignation stating she couldn't deliver the mandate on which she was elected by the Conservative Party

Liz Truss announced her resignation on Thursday, October 20 (Image via ABC News)

On October 20, 2022, after serving nearly 44 days as the PM of the UK, British politician Elizabeth Truss announced her resignation as the leader of the Conservative Party. She also noted that she had spoken to King Charles and informed him of her resignation.

Liz Truss @trussliz I recognise however that, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.



I have therefore spoken to His Majesty The King to notify him that I am resigning as Leader of the Conservative Party. I recognise however that, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty The King to notify him that I am resigning as Leader of the Conservative Party.

In September 2022, Liz defeated politician Rishi Sunak to become the third-ever woman elected as UK Prime Minister after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May. She is expected to remain in office until the 28th, after which the UK will get its next prime minister.

Many are speculating about Rishi Sunak becoming the next PM, while others are guessing that Boris Johnson may return to the office.

