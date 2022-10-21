"The only one we need in Downing St": Hilarious Larry the Cat memes take over Twitter in wake of Liz Truss' resignation

Larry the Cat is trending again and this time it's because of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss' resignation.
On Thursday, October 20, 2022, Truss resigned as the PM of the United Kingdom and as the leader of the Conservative Party. Although she is expected to remain in incumbency until October 28, 2022, her resignation has made her the shortest serving PM in the history of the country.
While netizens were shocked by the news, it also gave them ample opportunity to create a memefest. Many even called Larry the Cat a potential candidate for the next PM. Larry has managed to outlast four UK Prime Ministers during his tenure as the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office.
Netizens joked that it was high time Larry the Cat was elected as the Prime Minister of the UK. One Twitter user even said that the cat "is the only one we need in Downing St."
Why is Larry the Cat trending after Liz Truss' resignation as the UK PM?
As mentioned earlier, the tabby cat, Larry, is the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Officer at 10, Downing Street, London. He is the official resident cat at the UK PM's residence and executive office. Larry has been incumbent since February 2011 and has seen the Prime Ministerial tenures of David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.
The cat arrived at the office to tackle a "rat problem" and has stayed ever since. He has received a lot of love from his fans in the UK and across the world. Now his fans want Larry to run as PM amidst the political chaos at Downing Street.
People have been posting hilarious memes on Twitter following Truss' resignation announcement. However, what really impressed people was Larry's own tweet about the matter.
Since then, people have flooded the micro-blogging site with memes about Larry as their Prime Minister.
Other than memes about Larry the Cat, people also shared memes of lettuce and cheese that outlasted Truss' tenure at the Prime Ministerial office. Interested readers can check them out here.
Liz Truss announced her resignation stating she couldn't deliver the mandate on which she was elected by the Conservative Party
On October 20, 2022, after serving nearly 44 days as the PM of the UK, British politician Elizabeth Truss announced her resignation as the leader of the Conservative Party. She also noted that she had spoken to King Charles and informed him of her resignation.
In September 2022, Liz defeated politician Rishi Sunak to become the third-ever woman elected as UK Prime Minister after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May. She is expected to remain in office until the 28th, after which the UK will get its next prime minister.
Many are speculating about Rishi Sunak becoming the next PM, while others are guessing that Boris Johnson may return to the office.